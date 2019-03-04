Millions of people are frustrated over the fact that they don't have enough time to exercise, yet many still reject the proposition of evening exercise because they mistakenly believe it will wreck their sleep schedule. While our sleep schedules can be delicate things easily influenced by our everyday lives, it's a simple matter of established fact that evening exercise won't destroy our ability to have a healthy and a manageable sleep schedule.

Here's why evening exercise won't wreck your sleep, and why you should seriously consider hitting the gym or the pavement during the dusky hours of the day.

We aren't exercising enough

It should be of little surprise that the Center for Disease Control has claimed for years that we simply aren't exercising enough, and that physical inactivity is having a hugely negative impact on the healthy of everyday Americans. One of the most obvious reasons that many people aren't getting enough exercise is that they struggle to fit it into their daily schedules, especially since many hardworking people have little to no free time between working multiple jobs and taking care of children or academic commitments. Nonetheless, evening exercise isn't something that has to disrupt your schedule if it's planned properly and could stand to supercharge your health without diminishing your precious pillow time.

The CDC doesn't just sit on its hands and gripe about physical activity - it also has some advice for those who are struggling when it comes to working out. Diabetes patients have historically had a difficult time getting to the gym when they need to, for instance, which lead the CDC to issue a helpful fact page regarding physical activity and the many reasons most people claim they can't do it. As the medical professionals clearly point out, many of the barriers to exercise can be easily broken down with the help of accurate medical information.

Many people mistakenly believe that evening exercise somehow disrupts their ability to sleep, for instance. As a matter of fact, there's no real reason to believe this outside of hearsay. Certain individuals exercise, they struggle to sleep, and they mistakenly correlate the two when in reality they have nothing to do with one another. Thus, fiction gradually becomes fact in the eyes of society, and countless people who may have otherwise hit the gym sate themselves with growing fat on the couch instead.

Make your exercise routine work for you

It's time to fight back against the deceit and take evening exercise seriously. Working out at night has its own special requirements, but none of them are so difficult to master that they should serve as a barrier of entry into physical activity. As a matter of fact, some common workout hotspots are jam-packed full of helpful information if you're considering working out in the evening but have health or safety concerns. Expert advice, can help soothe those fears, especially since it's becoming increasingly easy for everyday people who use a low air loss mattress to solicit professional help directly from authoritative sources.

Harvard Medical School has published a number of tips for exercising safely, for instance, which should be closely reviewed by anyone looking to get a late-night workout in. When it comes to evening workouts, you'll want to pay special consideration to the timing of your outing, as keeping track of the light level is an important part of remaining safe when exercising in the evening. Doing some local research to determine which nearby gyms operate in the wee small hours of the morning, too, can help you find a desirable location for an evening exercise that's not so outrageously far away that it convinces you to just stay in, instead.

Finally, it's worth equipping yourself with some peer-reviewed studies so you can accurately retort whenever someone falsely claims that evening exercise diminishes your ability to get some much-needed shuteye. A study published in Experimental Physiology determined that 30 minutes of high-intensity exercise didn't impact the ability of those being studied to get a good night's sleep after their harsh workout routine. As the authors clearly illustrate, the growing time demands most Americans are facing are preventing them from working out in the day, meaning evening exercise stands to help us combat the national obesity epidemic that's plaguing the nation.

Whether you're an evening athlete or not, it's time to dispel the false notion that working out during the nighttime can somehow permanently hamper your ability to get some needed rest. Every individual is different, but it's increasingly clear that the human body is perfectly capable of enjoying some healthy evening exercise without being forced to sacrifice its sleep schedule. Keep a healthy diet and never allow safety to fall by the wayside, and you'll soon be burning off your excess fat and developing impressive muscles with the help of evening exercise.