naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Elk avoid beetle-killed forest areas

By Staff Reporter
Feb 16, 2019 08:10 AM EST
Close
 Elk Release
Researchers release a collared cow elk in the foothills of the Sierra Madre Mountains in southern Wyoming. Elk in that region avoid areas of the forest where a bark beetle epidemic has killed lodgepole pine trees, newly published research shows. Among those involved in this release were: from left, Wyoming Game and Fish Department biologist Tony Mong; Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit Director Matt Kauffman; University of Wyoming graduate student Bryan Lamont; and UW Assistant Professor Kevin Monteith.
(Photo : Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit)
Downed trees resulting from a bark beetle epidemic pose a significant obstacle for elk in southern Wyoming's Sierra Madre Mountains.
(Photo : Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit) Downed trees resulting from a bark beetle epidemic pose a significant obstacle for elk in southern Wyoming's Sierra Madre Mountains.

Loss of the heat-shielding forest canopy and the obstacle of fallen trees have caused elk to avoid beetle-killed areas of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, according to new research by University of Wyoming scientists.

Those factors more than offset the gains in nutritious grasses and other vegetation desired by elk that have resulted from the region's bark beetle epidemic, says the research led by recent UW master's degree graduate Bryan Lamont and supervised by UW Professors Kevin Monteith and Matt Kauffman of the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit. As with many wildlife studies in Wyoming, this was a collaborative effort between university researchers and biologists with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, who are charged with managing the elk herd amid the massive forest disturbance.

"Although it is common following forest disturbances for elk to seek out and capitalize on the resulting increases in highly palatable and nutritious forage, during the summer months, elk in our study area fairly consistently avoided beetle-kill," Lamont says. "This result is somewhat counter to how we typically think elk respond to forest disturbances. It appears there are some subtle but real differences between disturbances such as forest fires and the bark beetle epidemic."

The research, published in the Journal of Wildlife Management, suggests that removal of standing dead trees and downed logs in the beetle-killed forests of the Sierra Madre Mountains might benefit the area's population of 6,500-8,500 elk. As it is, the bark beetle epidemic "has altered how elk use the landscape and has resulted in a potential loss of forest habitat that elk use during the day," the scientists wrote.

The research involved collaring and GPS tracking of 71 female elk between 2012-16 in the Sierra Madres, where thousands of acres of lodgepole pine trees have been killed by bark beetles in the past two decades. The beetle epidemic there peaked around 2009, so the study period took place when trees were just beginning to fall.

The researchers found that, while previous studies showed elk often move into areas disturbed by fires or timber harvest to take advantage of new plant growth, that isn't happening in the Sierra Madres. In fact, the elk strongly avoid beetle-killed areas in the summer. That's likely because elk must expend significant amounts of energy to walk over downed logs and cool themselves in the beetle-killed areas.

"Ultimately, this means that if elk are avoiding beetle-killed areas, this translates to much less forest habitat that elk typically would utilize during the summer," Lamont says. The findings provide valuable insights for wildlife and land managers across the West, who face challenges from the bark beetle epidemic "that have not been encountered in modern wildlife management," the paper says.

"Treating beetle-killed areas with excessive standing dead and downed trees through prescribed fire or other removal techniques may be effective at reducing the negative costs to elk from beetle-killed forests; provide elk with the adequate mixture of foraging areas and hiding and thermal cover, and potentially decrease conflicts caused by redistribution," the scientists concluded.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Virgin Birth Stickleback (IMAGE)

Scientists solve mystery of a fish called Mary's 'virgin' birth
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Wood Frog Embryos (IMAGE)
Environment

Cold-temperature variability important in evaluating climate change
Moros intrepidus (IMAGE)
Biology

New species of tiny tyrannosaur foreshadows rise of T. rex
Coral bleaching
Environment

Proximity to land determines how coral reef communities respond to climate change events
Origins of Extinct Giant Bird Uncovered (IMAGE)
Animals

Origins of giant extinct New Zealand bird traced to Africa

Most Popular

  1. 1 Deforestation, Farming and Agriculture: Land Use Is Contributing to Climate Change (IMAGE) Paris Climate Agreement: Goals didn't reached as global temperature rises
  2. 2 Wood Frog Embryos (IMAGE) Cold-temperature variability important in evaluating climate change
  3. 3 Coral bleaching Proximity to land determines how coral reef communities respond to climate change events
  4. 4 Anna Savage (IMAGE) Study shows hope for fighting disease known as Ebola of frogs
  5. 5 Honey Bee on Flower Foreign bees monopolize prize resources in biodiversity hotspot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics