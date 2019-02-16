naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Scientists discovered where black carbon comes from in the Arctic in winter and summer

By Staff Reporter
Feb 16, 2019 07:40 AM EST
Close
 The Sources of Black Carbon in the Arctic in Winter and Summer (IMAGE)
This is Arctic ice melting.
(Photo : Tomsk Polytechnic University)

Scientists from seven countries, including Austria, the Netherlands and five key Arctic states (Russia, USA, Canada, Norway, and Sweden) - participants of the International Arctic Science Committee (IASC) published an article on the study of the so-called sources of black carbon emissions in the Arctic in the Science Advances.

Black carbon (BC) aerosols are formed under incomplete fuel combustion in diesel engines, as well as during wildfires, wood burning in wood-burning stoves, brick-kilns, and so on. The main component of black carbon is soot which falls on the surface of snow and ice thus decreasing the ability of the originally white surface to reflect incoming solar radiation. In turn, this amplifies the melting of snow and ice cover, and therefore, can accelerate global warming.

A co-author of the study, head of TPU International Research Laboratory for Arctic Seas Carbon, Associate Member of RAS, Professor Igor Semiletov says:

'The article called Source apportionment of circum-Arctic atmospheric black carbon from isotopes and modeling for the first time presents an analysis of source apportion for soot aerosols or BC into the atmosphere throughout the Arctic in different seasons. The significance of studying atmospheric pollution with BC is determined by its global climatic and environmental impact. '

Black carbon pollutes the snow, darkens its surface. It starts absorbing solar radiation better, heat quicker, and melt faster. BC interacts with clouds that affects their development, amount of rainfall, and reflectivity. According to the study, these effects make the Arctic a particularly vulnerable part of the planet. In addition, BC negatively affects human health, ecosystems, and atmospheric visibility.

Prof. Semiletov notes: 'In the present study, the seasonal contribution of various Arctic areas to BC emissions was revealed based on complex elemental and isotopic analysis of BC, known characteristics of main sources and the most contemporary transport models of atmospheric circulation.

The main BC sources were dominated by emissions from fossil fuel combustion in winter and by biomass burning, i.e. wildfires and other sources, in summer. The annual mean source of BC to the circum-Arctic made 39 ± 10% from biomass burning.'

According to the scientist, the results obtained are extremely important for the BC sources inventory and their seasonality that are necessary conditions for the elaboration of preventive measures taken by the International Arctic Science Committee.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Virgin Birth Stickleback (IMAGE)

Scientists solve mystery of a fish called Mary's 'virgin' birth
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Wood Frog Embryos (IMAGE)
Environment

Cold-temperature variability important in evaluating climate change
Moros intrepidus (IMAGE)
Biology

New species of tiny tyrannosaur foreshadows rise of T. rex
Coral bleaching
Environment

Proximity to land determines how coral reef communities respond to climate change events
Origins of Extinct Giant Bird Uncovered (IMAGE)
Animals

Origins of giant extinct New Zealand bird traced to Africa

Most Popular

  1. 1 Deforestation, Farming and Agriculture: Land Use Is Contributing to Climate Change (IMAGE) Paris Climate Agreement: Goals didn't reached as global temperature rises
  2. 2 Wood Frog Embryos (IMAGE) Cold-temperature variability important in evaluating climate change
  3. 3 Coral bleaching Proximity to land determines how coral reef communities respond to climate change events
  4. 4 Anna Savage (IMAGE) Study shows hope for fighting disease known as Ebola of frogs
  5. 5 Honey Bee on Flower Foreign bees monopolize prize resources in biodiversity hotspot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics