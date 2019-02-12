Brazil-endemic plant genus Mcvaughia highlights diversity in a unique biome

One of only three species recognized in the genus -- Mcvaughia bahiana. (Photo : I.R. Guesdon)

A new species of the Brazil-endemic small genus Mcvaughia is described as part of a extended revision of this unique group. The study was published in the open access journal PhytoKeys.

Mcvaughia is a genus of the plant family Malpighiaceae comprising just three known species, all of which endemic to the unique Seasonally Dry Tropical Forests biome found in the Atlantic Forest and Caatinga domains in northeastern Brazil.