naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Without habitat management, small land parcels do not protect birds

By Staff Reporter
Jan 23, 2019 10:09 AM EST
Close
 Five Birds
Some of the birds that were captured and banded in the research included, top row, from left, Carolina wren and chestnut-sided warbler and, bottom row from left, Baltimore oriole, bluejay and common yellowthroat
(Photo : Julian Avery)

Designating relatively small parcels of land as protected areas for wildlife with no habitat management -- which has frequently been done in urban-suburban locales around the world -- likely does not benefit declining songbird species, according to a team of researchers who studied a long-protected northeastern virgin forest plot.

They reached their conclusion after comparing bird population data collected in the 1960s in Hutcheson Memorial Forest, a unique, uncut 40-acre tract owned by Rutgers University in central New Jersey, to bird numbers found there in recent years. In the 1950s, when Rutgers received the land, a deed restriction explicitly prohibited habitat and wildlife management.

This single site is very typical of protected areas established in the last decade worldwide, researchers noted, because 68 percent of the 35,694 terrestrial protected areas added to the World Protected Area Network from 2007 to 2017 are of equal or smaller size to Hutcheson Memorial Forest.

In the study, researchers tracked bird compositional changes using a "within-season repeat sampling protocol." Using the same locations and methods employed 40 years before to collect birds, researchers documented species gains and losses through time. Using national Breeding Bird Survey data, they also contrasted songbird numbers in the protected area to the surrounding region's bird population.

The researchers found that nearly half the species found in the forest at the time of initial protection are now gone, and that yearly forest species composition is highly dynamic. Ground nesting and migratory species were more likely to be missing than were canopy breeders, cavity nesters and year-round residents.

Regional population declines explained differences in local extinction probability across species, indicating that the study population, to some extent, mirrored larger regional dynamics, researchers said. However, the abundance of a substantial number of species declined within the forest while experiencing no regional declines, or even regional increases, in abundance.

"We believe this study provides a nice window into what is happening in small, urban-suburban protected bird areas around the world," said research team member Julian Avery, assistant research professor of wildlife ecology and conservation in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences. "It gave us an unprecedented look into how the bird community has changed through time."

When Avery was a doctoral student at Rutgers in 2007, he played a key role in getting the bird-banding station restarted in Hutcheson Memorial Forest, duplicating activities conducted during the 1960s. After he graduated and joined Penn State's faculty, researchers continued to capture and recapture birds with mist nets in the exact same spots with the same frequency as was done 40 years before.

Species that were often present in the 1960s in the Hutcheson Memorial Forest no longer are present, include the ovenbird, brown thrasher and red-eyed vireo. Some species that were less common historically, now are very common, such as the common yellowthroat and hairy woodpecker. Species commonly found in the research area both then and now include eastern towhee, gray catbird, red-bellied woodpecker and Carolina wren.

The findings of the research, recently published in Biodiversity and Conservation, suggest that even with protected status, small forest fragments may not provide the conservation benefits that protection is meant to provide. A major reason why, Avery believes, is that in many cases with habitat protection there is a subsequent lack of wildlife and habitat management.

As a result, over-abundant deer can overbrowse and decimate the forest understory, and invasive plant species also begin to colonize, eliminating needed cover for ground-nesting birds. The lack of sound forestry practices, invasive plant removal and prescribed fire, in the long run, has the consequence of degrading habitat -- and bird populations suffer.

"We have learned that an active approach is much better for the habitat and the birds -- if you don't do something, provide some management, then you prevent the existing plant community from replacing itself," Avery said. "With the Hutcheson Memorial Forest, the donors didn't want anybody to harvest the ancient trees or change the forest. That sentiment was well-meaning, but when the deer are eating the native plants such as oak and hickory and avoiding the invasives, through time, we are not getting replacement of the desired, original forest. Habitat conservation needs effective management."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Streptomyces

Microbes hitched to insects provide a rich source of new antibiotics
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

Precision pest control app is in the works

Smartphone app is the farmer's newest weapon in crop protection

Your smartphone now knows if you smoke and may help you quit

Increasing skepticism against robots according to survey
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Guinea Baboons
Animals

How new species emerge
Milky Stork (IMAGE)
Animals

Crossbreeding threatens conservation of endangered milky storks
The African Wild Dog

Solving the mystery of Serengeti's vanishing wild dogs
Streptomyces
Biology

Microbes hitched to insects provide a rich source of new antibiotics

Most Popular

  1. 1 New Analysis of Deforestation in Indonesia Palm oil not the only driver of forest loss in Indonesia
  2. 2 Owyhee River Canyon Rating riverside corridors -- the 'escape routes' for animals under climate change
  3. 3 Gypsum in Hands Gypsum as an agricultural product
  4. 4 Aspergillus fumigatus How a fungus can cripple the immune system
  5. 5 Pygmy Rattlesnake Rattlesnake venom: Mild, medium and wicked hot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics