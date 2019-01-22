naturewn.com

Trending Topics paralysis spinal cord 'Oumuamua comet interstellar

Investigators close in on best treatment guidelines for critical limb ischemia

By Staff Reporter
Jan 22, 2019 08:24 AM EST
Close
 Photo of a foot infected with Ischemia

(Photo : James Heilman, M.D)

Critical limb ischemia (CLI), a manifestation of peripheral arterial disease, is a debilitating and increasingly common disease that puts patients at a high risk for leg amputation, cardiovascular complications, and death. A new report in the Journal of Vascular Surgerychronicles a multi-site randomized controlled trial that seeks to compare treatment efficacy, functional outcomes, cost effectiveness, and quality of life for 2,100 patients suffering from the condition.

"The BEST-CLI Trial is Nearing the Finish Line and Promises to be Worth the Wait," is authored by Alik Farber, MD, chief of vascular and endovascular surgery at Boston Medical Center, Matthew Menard, MD, co-director of endovascular surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Kenneth Rosenfield, MD, section head for vascular medicine and intervention at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Flora Sandra Siami, MPH, vice president, clinical, regulatory, quality at the New England Research Institutes. Farber, Rosenfield, Siami, and Menard are Principal Investigators of the trial.

Critical limb ischemia, also known as chronic limb-threatening ischemia, is a condition in which there is insufficient blood flow to an extremity, such as an arm or leg, to allow for normal metabolic function. As the population ages and the incidence of diabetes, obesity and chronic kidney disease increases, so will the incidence of peripheral arterial disease and, consequently, CLI. A study published in 2011 found that insufficient management of CLI is responsible for substantial healthcare and societal costs - and these figures continue to increase nationally.

Globally recognized vascular medicine specialist and President of Newton-Wellesley Hospital Michael R. Jaff, DO, considers the BEST-CLI Trial to be "...the most important, impactful, patient-centered clinical trial of critical limb ischemia of my professional lifetime."

With 134 active enrollment sites and new sites being added, including sites in Europe and New Zealand, BEST-CLI has become an international effort. It has encountered a number of obstacles, but they are successfully being navigated.

"Perhaps the most difficult barrier we've encountered in getting patients enrolled in the study is that of treatment bias," said Farber, of Boston Medical Center. "Despite widespread agreement that an evidence-based standard of care is lacking in patients with the condition, most physicians hold individual biases with regard to whether open or endovascular revascularization strategy is best for any given patient."

To have the trial most accurately reflect contemporary practice, the results be accepted by the entire spectrum of CLI caregivers, and to help overcome treatment bias, the lead investigators felt it was important to have everyone providing CLI care at participating trial sites involved. To achieve this, each participating site was encouraged to create "CLI teams."

"A dedicated effort was undertaken to foster widespread multidisciplinary engagement and participation," said Menard, of Brigham and Women's Hospital. "We believe that investigators working in CLI teams will facilitate optimal outcomes both for patients and for the trial."

That posed a challenge for institutions with limited enthusiasm for cross-specialty collaboration, and in many cases, resulted in an entirely new model for decision-making and teamwork around CLI treatment. The study itself was designed with comprehensive input from expert trialists in the fields of vascular surgery, interventional radiology, interventional cardiology and vascular medicine, with the express goal of integrating the unique perspectives of each subspecialty. Sixty-six percent of investigators are vascular surgeons, 15 percent are interventional cardiologists, and 14 percent are radiologists; 72 percent of the sites are multidisciplinary.

An additional enrollment obstacle is patients' willingness to participate, which may be affected by both patient perceptions that endovascular options are less invasive than lower extremity bypass and provider bias.

The BEST-CLI principal investigators broadened eligibility criteria through a protocol amendment, which did not undermine the effect on pragmatic trial design. They also used social media, weekly coordinator calls, bi-monthly newsletters, articles in vascular periodicals and presentations at national and international meetings to enhance recruitment efforts. The site outreach program has included more than 105 individual site visits and 45 webinars led by the national trial chairs. During meetings with CLI teams, the BEST-CLI protocol was reviewed, misconceptions were corrected, treatment bias was exposed and discussed through specific case presentations and strategies to overcome such bias were highlighted.

"The BEST CLI trial is a versatile effort that aims to answer relevant, unresolved questions in the realm of peripheral arterial disease," said Rosenfield, of Massachusetts General Hospital. "We hope it will answer the principal question of how lower extremity bypass using a single segment of greater saphenous vein compares to endovascular therapy and will help providers treating patients with CLI clarify whether an endovascular-first approach is appropriate in patients who have a good autogenous vein."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps

UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Galagadon
Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
Crashing Waves
Upper-ocean warming is changing the global wave climate, making waves stronger
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua

SwRI scientists study moon craters to understand Earth's impact history

Observations of nearby supernova and associated jet cocoon provide new insights on gamma-ray bursts

Giant pattern discovered in the clouds of planet Venus
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Ultra ultrasound to transform new tech

This 'Robotic Skin' Brings Inanimate Objects, Stuffed Toys To Life

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Galagadon
Animals

Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Animals

45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Decoder brain training game on Peak.
Tech

Brain training app improves users' concentration, study shows
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Space

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Green Fluorescence Emitted by Corals (IMAGE) Green fluorescence from reef-building corals attracts symbiotic algae
  2. 2 'Oumuamua Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua
  3. 3 Hybrid Na-CO2 System Scientists turn carbon emissions into usable energy
  4. 4 Wheelchair Paralyzed Patients Get The Chance To Walk Again With New Breakthrough
  5. 5 Soybeans Under Heaters Rising temperatures may safeguard crop nutrition as climate changes
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics