naturewn.com

Trending Topics paralysis animals Wild Animals Cure for Paralysis spinal cord

2018 was the world's ocean hottest year ever recorded

By Staff Reporter
Jan 16, 2019 03:48 PM EST
Close
 Ocean Warming

(Photo : Pexel)

An international team of scientist concluded 2018 was the hottest year for the planets oceans and will continue to rise. Record shows, since 2014 there's a continuous increase for the Oceans temperature. Each new year outperform the last. This means there could potentially be a six-fold increase in ocean warming by 2081-2100 if no action takes place. The latest findings can be found in Advances in atmospheric Sciences.

Global records for keeping track Ocean's temperature first began in 1958. And scientist are discovering global ocean is warming faster than initially thought. Kevin Trenberth from National Centre for Atmospheric Research in Colorado says "The warming seems small on a day-today basis but it adds up over time... the extra energy pooling in the atmosphere slowly percolates into the ocean and that's why we keep breaking records year after year".

According to the report, the author states "The vast majority of global warming heat ends up deposited in the world's oceans". Studies shows 90% of the heat being trapped are generated by human-emitted greenhouse gases that gets absorbed in the ocean.

The increase in warmer oceans can leads to major problems as it effects the sea level, Mass coral bleaching and intense storms around the world. The added heat resulted in a global mean sea level rise of 29.5 millimetres above the 1981-2010 average, remained at historic lows. The rise is sea levels are a high risk for coastal communities. They are more vulnerable to coastal erosion, storm surges, and saltwater intrusion of freshwater supplies.

Coral Reefs is also a victim from Ocean Warming with an up rise of mass Coral bleaching. Coral are very delicate, once the surface waters get too warm above their normal summer temperature, bleaching happens. This means that Coral dies. We lost about 50% of the corals on the Great Barrier Reef alone. Once vastly stretches of colourful reefs swarming with marine life are being reduced to lifeless ruins covered in seaweed or slime.

In 2018, warmer water fuelled numerous of major typhoons and hurricanes around the world. Super Typhoon Mangkut caused major damage to the Philippines and Hong Kong and Hurricanes Michael and Florence brought massive destruction and devastating floods to the US South East. Storms now have a lingering affect in coastal areas.

According to Zeke Hausfather, an energy and climate scientist at University of California Berkley. "The oceans are the best thermometer we have for the planet...We can really see global warming loud and clear in the ocean record. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps

UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Galagadon
Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
Crashing Waves
Upper-ocean warming is changing the global wave climate, making waves stronger
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua

SwRI scientists study moon craters to understand Earth's impact history

Observations of nearby supernova and associated jet cocoon provide new insights on gamma-ray bursts

Giant pattern discovered in the clouds of planet Venus
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Ultra ultrasound to transform new tech

This 'Robotic Skin' Brings Inanimate Objects, Stuffed Toys To Life

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Galagadon
Animals

Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Animals

45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Decoder brain training game on Peak.
Tech

Brain training app improves users' concentration, study shows
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Space

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Green Fluorescence Emitted by Corals (IMAGE) Green fluorescence from reef-building corals attracts symbiotic algae
  2. 2 'Oumuamua Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua
  3. 3 Hybrid Na-CO2 System Scientists turn carbon emissions into usable energy
  4. 4 Wheelchair Paralyzed Patients Get The Chance To Walk Again With New Breakthrough
  5. 5 Soybeans Under Heaters Rising temperatures may safeguard crop nutrition as climate changes
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics