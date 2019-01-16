2018 was the world's ocean hottest year ever recorded

An international team of scientist concluded 2018 was the hottest year for the planets oceans and will continue to rise. Record shows, since 2014 there's a continuous increase for the Oceans temperature. Each new year outperform the last. This means there could potentially be a six-fold increase in ocean warming by 2081-2100 if no action takes place. The latest findings can be found in Advances in atmospheric Sciences.



Global records for keeping track Ocean's temperature first began in 1958. And scientist are discovering global ocean is warming faster than initially thought. Kevin Trenberth from National Centre for Atmospheric Research in Colorado says "The warming seems small on a day-today basis but it adds up over time... the extra energy pooling in the atmosphere slowly percolates into the ocean and that's why we keep breaking records year after year".



According to the report, the author states "The vast majority of global warming heat ends up deposited in the world's oceans". Studies shows 90% of the heat being trapped are generated by human-emitted greenhouse gases that gets absorbed in the ocean.



The increase in warmer oceans can leads to major problems as it effects the sea level, Mass coral bleaching and intense storms around the world. The added heat resulted in a global mean sea level rise of 29.5 millimetres above the 1981-2010 average, remained at historic lows. The rise is sea levels are a high risk for coastal communities. They are more vulnerable to coastal erosion, storm surges, and saltwater intrusion of freshwater supplies.



Coral Reefs is also a victim from Ocean Warming with an up rise of mass Coral bleaching. Coral are very delicate, once the surface waters get too warm above their normal summer temperature, bleaching happens. This means that Coral dies. We lost about 50% of the corals on the Great Barrier Reef alone. Once vastly stretches of colourful reefs swarming with marine life are being reduced to lifeless ruins covered in seaweed or slime.



In 2018, warmer water fuelled numerous of major typhoons and hurricanes around the world. Super Typhoon Mangkut caused major damage to the Philippines and Hong Kong and Hurricanes Michael and Florence brought massive destruction and devastating floods to the US South East. Storms now have a lingering affect in coastal areas.



According to Zeke Hausfather, an energy and climate scientist at University of California Berkley. "The oceans are the best thermometer we have for the planet...We can really see global warming loud and clear in the ocean record.