naturewn.com

Trending Topics paralysis animals Wild Animals Cure for Paralysis spinal cord

11,500-year-old animal bones in Jordan suggest early dogs helped humans hunt

By Staff Reporter
Jan 16, 2019 02:41 PM EST
Close
 Gazelle Bones
Selection of gazelle bones from Space 3 at Shubayqa 6 displaying evidence for having been in the digestive tract of a carnivore.
(Photo : University of Copenhagen)

11,500 years ago in what is now northeast Jordan, people began to live alongside dogs and may also have used them for hunting, a new study from the University of Copenhagen shows. The archaeologists suggest that the introduction of dogs as hunting aids may explain the dramatic increase of hares and other small prey in the archaeological remains at the site.

Dogs were domesticated by humans as early as 14,000 years ago in the Near East, but whether this was accidental or on purpose is so far not clear. New research published in the Journal of Anthropological Archaeology by a team of archaeologists from the University of Copenhagen and University College London may suggest that humans valued the tracking and hunting abilities of early dogs more than previously known.

A study of animal bones from the 11,500 year old settlement Shubayqa 6 in northeast Jordan not only suggests that dogs were present in this region at the start of the Neolithic period, but that humans and dogs likely hunted animals together:

"The study of the large assemblage of animal bones from Shubayqa 6 revealed a large proportion of bones with unmistakable signs of having passed through the digestive tract of another animal; these bones are so large that they cannot have been swallowed by humans, but must have been digested by dogs," explained zooarchaeologist and the study's lead author Lisa Yeomans.

Lisa Yeomans and her colleagues have been able to show that Shubayqa 6 was occupied year round, which suggests that the dogs were living together with the humans rather than visiting the site when there were no inhabitants:

"The dogs were not kept at the fringes of the settlement, but must have been closely integrated into all aspects of day-to-day life and allowed to freely roam around the settlement, feeding on discarded bones and defecating in and around the site."

Can new hunting techniques account for the increase in small prey?

When Yeomans and her co-authors sifted through the analysed data, they also noted a curious increase in the number of hares at the time that dogs appeared at Shubayqa 6. Hares were hunted for their meat, but Shubayqa 6's inhabitants also used the hare bones to make beads. The team think that it is likely that the appearance of dogs and the increase in hares are related.

"The use of dogs for hunting smaller, fast prey such as hares and foxes, perhaps driving them into enclosures, could provide an explanation that is in line with the evidence we have gathered. The long history of dog use, to hunt both small as well as larger prey, in the region is well known, and it would be strange not to consider hunting aided by dogs as a likely explanation for the sudden abundance of smaller prey in the archaeological record," said Lisa Yeomans.

"The shift may also be associated with a change in hunting technique from a method, such as netting, that saw an unselective portion of the hare population captured, to a selective method of hunting in which individual animals were targeted. This could have been achieved by dogs."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps

UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Galagadon
Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
Crashing Waves
Upper-ocean warming is changing the global wave climate, making waves stronger
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua

SwRI scientists study moon craters to understand Earth's impact history

Observations of nearby supernova and associated jet cocoon provide new insights on gamma-ray bursts

Giant pattern discovered in the clouds of planet Venus
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Ultra ultrasound to transform new tech

This 'Robotic Skin' Brings Inanimate Objects, Stuffed Toys To Life

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Galagadon
Animals

Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Animals

45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Decoder brain training game on Peak.
Tech

Brain training app improves users' concentration, study shows
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Space

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Green Fluorescence Emitted by Corals (IMAGE) Green fluorescence from reef-building corals attracts symbiotic algae
  2. 2 'Oumuamua Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua
  3. 3 Hybrid Na-CO2 System Scientists turn carbon emissions into usable energy
  4. 4 Wheelchair Paralyzed Patients Get The Chance To Walk Again With New Breakthrough
  5. 5 Soybeans Under Heaters Rising temperatures may safeguard crop nutrition as climate changes
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics