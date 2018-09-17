naturewn.com

Trending Topics matter artificial intelligence Saturn renewable energy universe

Household Disinfectants May Be Making Children Overweight

By Naia Carlos
Sep 17, 2018 09:07 PM EDT
Close
 Spray
New research show frequent use of disinfectants can contribute to overweight children. It does so by affecting the makeup of the child's gut microbiota.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Household disinfectant are supposed to make the home safer for the family, but new research shows that it can have adverse effects on children's weight.

With childhood obesity continuing to be a serious public health problem all over the world, it's more important than ever to figure out what's contributing to the spike in the weight of kids globally.

Household Cleaning Products Change The Gut

In a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, researchers suggest that the household cleaners could be contributing to the increase of overweight children by making significant changes on their gut microbiota.

The team analyzed the gut microbiota of 757 infants ages 3 to 4 months and then their weight at ages 1 and 3 years, according to Medical Xpress. Exposure to various cleaning products at home were also recorded.

Results of their observations show a link among the regular use of household disinfectants, altered gut microbiota (specifically, higher levels of the Lachnospiraceae bacteria), and a higher body mass index.

Infants in households who use disinfectants at least weekly were found to be twice as likely to have more of the gut microbes Lachnospiraceae at 3 to 4 months old, according to a statement from Anita Kozyrskyj, a University of Alberta pediatrics professor and principal investigator on the SyMBIOTA project. Then at 3 years old, their BMI was found higher than those who weren't exposed to frequent disinfectant use as babies.

Furthermore, frequent cleaning with disinfectants are shown to cause an increase in the amount of Lachnospiraceae bacteria in the gut.

Other Options

While the study highlighted the potentially harmful effects of household disinfectants such as multi-surface cleaners, no similar link was found with the use of detergents or eco-friendly products.

"Those infants growing up in households with heavy use of eco cleaners had much lower levels of the gut microbes Enterobacteriaceae," Kozyrskyj continues. "However, we found no evidence that these gut microbiome changes caused the reduced obesity risk."

Instead, she suggests that opting for eco-friendly products may also be associated with mothers who have healthier overall lifestyles and eating habits. This behavior could promote a healthy gut microbiomes and weight in their babies.

Further studies are being encouraged to explore the suggested link between cleaners and obesity. Kozyrskyj adds that future studies should classify the products by the ingredients, calling it a limitation in their new research.

About Childhood Obesity

According to CDC, 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the United States are affected with obesity.

Just like in adults, excess weight can lead to a slew of health problems in children including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, breathing problems, joint problems, fatty liver disease, and gallstones, among others. It's also been proved to increase risk for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Tagschildhood obesity, children's health, Disinfectant

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Dirty Air Particles Found In Pregnant Women’s Placentas, Potentially Endangering Babies

BPA-Free Plastic May Be Just As Dangerous To Health As Regular Plastic: Study

Toddlers Are 'Tiny Apes' With The Same Non-Verbal Language As Chimpanzees

Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Improve Blood Pressure Over 16 Weeks

Tiny Electronic Brain Implant Offers Hope Against Epileptic Seizures

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’

Universe's Missing Matter Finally Found

Twin Asteroids Hint At Violent Clash Between The Planetary Giants

Scientists Say This Tantalizingly Close Exoplanet Could Be Very Habitable

Alien-Hunting AI Catches 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Outer Space
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Universe The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’
  2. 2 Spray Household Disinfectants May Be Making Children Overweight
  3. 3 Universe Universe's Missing Matter Finally Found
  4. 4 Human Body Gut Bacteria Found To Generate Electricity
  5. 5 People Here's Why People Advocate False Beliefs, Conspiracy Theories Despite Evidence
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics