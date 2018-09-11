naturewn.com

Trending Topics cancer hyperthyroidism cells at work thyroid hormones hataraku saibou

The Real Secret Of 'Mona Lisa' May Be A Severe Medical Condition

By Naia Carlos
Sep 11, 2018 09:29 PM EDT
Close
 "Mona Lisa"
"Mona Lisa" is the most famous painting in the world, in part due to the subject's unconventional appearance. In a new paper, physicians say that hyperthyroidism might be the explanation.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" is one of the most famous single pieces of art in the world, mostly due to the subject's enigmatic smile.

Millions of tourists flock to the Louvre every day to get a glimpse of the painting, and many experts have come up with theories on Mona Lisa's mysterious appearance. Now, doctors suggest that her unconventional look and allure may lie in a common medical ailment.

A Medical Explanation For 'Mona Lisa'

Da Vinci's iconic painting is widely believed to be of Lisa Gherardini, the wife of a Florentine merchant. In a paper published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, physician Dr. Mandeep Mehra suggests that Gherardini shows notable symptoms of hyperthyroidism in the painting, including the famous crooked smile, yellow skin, and thinning hair.

"I'm not an artist. I don't know how to appreciate art," Mehra, the medical director of the Heart & Vascular Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, says in a report from Inverse. "But I do sure know how to make a clinical diagnosis."

The symptoms are present in the centuries-old painting, according to Mehra. Between the inner corner of her left eye and the bridge of her nose, there is a small yet distinct bump that's likely a cholesterol deposit called xanthalesma. Her eyes have a yellow tint to them as well as her skin.

Under the light black veil, Gherardini's hair is thin and limp, with her hairline appearing to be receding. Da Vinci did not even paint eyebrows.

Other symptoms include Gherardini's puffy face, a subtle but unmistakable bulge on her neck that's potentially the early stages of a goiter, and a lump on her hand that could be a fatty benign tumor called lipoma or xanthoma.

"So, I'm basically looking at a receding hairline, loss of eyebrows, a swelling in the neck, coarse, thin hair," Mehra notes. "And I'm looking at a slightly edematous, swollen woman with no hair throughout. That, to me is a classic picture of clinical hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid gland."

Additionally, her lopsided smile could also be an indication of her possible diagnosis, as depression is another symptom of hyperthyroidism. Facial muscles are also often puffy and weak, so a full smile takes a bit more effort.

Explaining The 'Mona Lisa'

For hundreds of years, historians, art experts, and art enthusiasts have pored over the "Mona Lisa" in an attempt to explain the mystery of woman in the painting. Some say that she is Da Vinci in his feminine form, while others say the painting is his version of the ideal woman.

Bell's Palsy has also been brought up to explain Gherardini's crooked smile, although Mehra points out that there were no other unevenness in her face that would support this condition.

Live Science reports that doctors proposed familial hyperlipidemia in 2004, but Gherardini lived to be 63 years old, which is unlikely had she really suffered from this condition.

TagsMona lisa, hyperthyroidism, thyroid hormones

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Mona Lisa's True Identify May Be Unlocked in Upcoming DNA Test, Scientists Report

NASA Uses Laser Signals to Beam Mona Lisa to Moon

Paris Suffers Worst Flooding Yet, Forces Closure of the Louvre and Major Landmarks

Tiny Electronic Brain Implant Offers Hope Against Epileptic Seizures

Leonardo Da Vinci’s Odd Household Observation Finally Explained By Scientists

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

Elusive Planet Nine Lurks In The Shadows, Here's Why It's 'Invisible'

Black Holes Reanimate Dead Stars Into Stellar Zombies

Unstable 'Monster Galaxy' Churns Out Stars A Thousand Times Faster Than Milky Way

This Is How Gravitational Waves Could Obliterate Earth In An Instant

Gamma-Ray Bursts From Black Holes May Actually Be 'Time-Reversed'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Wind, Solar Farms In Sahara Could Make The Desert Green And Save The Region
  2. 2 People Here's Why People Advocate False Beliefs, Conspiracy Theories Despite Evidence
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics