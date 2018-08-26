naturewn.com

Trending Topics evolution milky way black hole space Earth

This Is How Gravitational Waves Could Obliterate Earth In An Instant

By Naia Carlos
Aug 26, 2018 09:17 PM EDT
Close
 Space
There's so much humans still don't know about space. Now, scientists know of one strange yet possible scenario that Earth could get destroyed by gravitational waves.
(Photo : Gerd Altmann | Pixabay)

Scientists have come up with yet another way the Earth could get destroyed by cosmic objects way beyond the planet's reach.

This time, it involves gravitational waves colliding to create a black hole that could lay waste to Earth. Fortunately, this appears to be an unlikely way for the apocalypse to occur.

The Two Types Of Gravitational Waves

Gravitational waves are ripples in space that are produced in a disturbance or movement in massive cosmic objects.

Most gravitational waves, New Scientist explains, are spherical and move outward the way ripples do in a pond. However, it can also be plane-fronted and move forward like a tidal wave. This type of gravitational wave is produced when the object or particle is moving at the speed of light.

According to Science Alert, the collision of two plane-fronted gravitational waves would result in a singularity that's the same kind found at the core of a black hole. While this sounds quite ominous, it's not a cause for concern, as the singularity usually just disappears quickly.

However, there is a specific sequence of events that may not be as harmless as what usually happens.

An Unlikely But Deadly Collision

New research, published in the pre-peer review website arXiv, reveals how a different type of collision involving gravitational waves could spell doom for the planet.

Physicists Frans Pretorius and William E. East calculated the effect of a collision between one point of a spherical gravitational wave and a plane-fronted gravitational wave — and it's not a very comforting hypothetical scenario.

If enough energy is expelled, space-time could actually envelop the singularity and create a black hole around it. This would absorb the powerful energy from the wave.

Science Alert points out that there's nothing in the universe that's known to expel the necessary amount of energy to form a black hole from gravitational waves.

However, if it does happen and it happens close enough to Earth, destruction would be certain for the planet. After all, gravitational waves that are strong enough to create a black hole would definitely obliterate all traces of nearby life.

"You wouldn't want it to be nearby, and if it were it would stretch Earth by thousands of kilometers and everything would be destroyed," astrophysicist Vitor Cardoso, an astrophysicist from the University of Lisbon, says in a New Scientist report by Leah Crane. "As soon as we learned about it, we would die."

Tagsgravitational waves, black hole, Earth, space

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves

Supermassive Black Hole Kicked Out of Its Galactic Core by Powerful Gravitational Waves

Seeds of Black Holes Could be Revealed by Gravitational Waves

Gravitational Waves Unveil New Insight into Black Hole Weight Gain

By Not Detecting Gravitational Waves, Scientists Learn More about Black Holes

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

This Is How Gravitational Waves Could Obliterate Earth In An Instant

Gamma-Ray Bursts From Black Holes May Actually Be 'Time-Reversed'

The Milky Way 'Died' Once And The Solar System Is Living Through Its Revival

Woman Loses NASA Internship After Swear-Filled Tweet At Space Council Member

Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Neanderthals Neanderthal, Denisovan Hybrid Teen Sheds Light On Interbreeding Among Different Human Species
  2. 2 Space This Is How Gravitational Waves Could Obliterate Earth In An Instant
  3. 3 Galaxy The Milky Way 'Died' Once And The Solar System Is Living Through Its Revival
  4. 4 Black Hole Gamma-Ray Bursts From Black Holes May Actually Be 'Time-Reversed'
  5. 5 New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics