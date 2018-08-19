naturewn.com

Trending Topics physics global warming cancer climate change Greenhouse gas

Small, Mysterious Russian Satellite May Be A Space Weapon, US Says

By Naia Carlos
Aug 19, 2018 09:11 PM EDT
Close
 Soyuz Satellite
Even seemingly harmless satellites could be alarming. The U.S. State Department warns that a small Russian satellite could actually be a dangerous space weapon.
(Photo : Pixabay)

The United States is getting suspicious about a Russian satellite in orbit, raising the possibility of a space weapon that is being kept under wraps.

The satellite dubbed as "space apparatus inspector" was launched by the Russian Ministry of Defense in October 2017. However, the United States State Department alleges that it has been behaving rather strangely to be just a regular space object.

State Department Calls Out Russia For Possible Weapon

During a United Nations Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday, Aug. 14, Yleem Poblete, who is the State Department's assistant secretary of state for arms control, verification, and compliance, expressed some concerns over the mysterious satellite.

The inspector satellite, Poblete insists, is not acting like one that is simply designed for routine safety inspections.

"Its behavior on-orbit was inconsistent with anything seen before from on-orbit inspection or space situational awareness capabilities, including other Russian inspection satellite activities," she stated in her speech, adding that the department is concerned over the abnormal behavior being displayed by the satellite.

She said that the U.S. intelligence is not certain of the object's nature and there is no way to verify the suspicion.

"But Russian intentions with respect to this satellite are unclear and are obviously a very troubling development," Poblete concludes, while pointing out that it is especially worrisome when considered alongside previous statements by the Russian Space Force Commander who spoke of assimilating prototypes of weapons into their military units.

The Treaty

Russia is one of the proponents of the "Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects" or PWWT. However, Poblete argues that the treaty's language does not prohibit anti-satellite capabilities that Russia is pursuing. Consequently, the United States does not expect the proposed PPWT to effectively reduce the risk of conflict in outer space.

Instead of a legally binding treaty, Poblete said that countries should consider implementing the practice of voluntary transparency, confidence-building measures, and norms of responsible behavior for activities in space.

United States Pushing For A Strong Space Force

As Space points out, Poblete's speech is in line with the administration's official position of the threat of a multi-nation conflict for space supremacy.

In response to the potential threat, the Trump administration is currently pushing for the creation of a sixth military branch called the Space Force.

"Today, other nations are seeking to disrupt our space-based systems and challenge American supremacy in space as never before," Vice President Mike Pence said during the rollout of the Space Force plan last Aug. 9.

TagsRussia, space, Military, Space Force

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Here’s How The Edge Of Space Crept Closer To Earth By 12 Miles

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars

North Korea's Mystery Islands: Man-made Keys Could Be New Nuclear Launch Sites

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement

Some Of The First Galaxies In The Universe Lurk Just Outside Earth’s Cosmic Neighborhood

Small, Mysterious Russian Satellite May Be A Space Weapon, US Says

Scientists Find Remnants Of A Universe That Existed Before This One

Earth’s ‘Mini-Moons’ Offer Great Potential For Space Exploration
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 DDT Spraying First Biomarker Evidence Linking Autism To Pesticide DDT Revealed
  2. 2 Blood Test A New Blood Test To Detect Cancer Uses Malaria Protein
  3. 3 Soyuz Satellite Small, Mysterious Russian Satellite May Be A Space Weapon, US Says
  4. 4 Santorini Lost City Of Atlantis: An Ancient Eruption May Have Inspired The Myth
  5. 5 Global Warming Scientists Make A Mineral That Can Solve The Global Warming Problem
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics