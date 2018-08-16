naturewn.com

Trending Topics climate change global warming cancer travel Earth

Scientists Find Remnants Of A Universe That Existed Before This One

By Naia Carlos
Aug 16, 2018 07:51 PM EDT
Close
 Universe
The dying vestiges of black holes may be signs of a universe that came before the Big Bang. A new study supports the CCC theory that speaks of a recycling universe.
(Photo : Pixabay)

For humans and any other intelligent life out there, the universe is the be all and end all — everything comes and goes within it.

However, new observations suggest something else came before the Big Bang. Scientists caught wind of traces of ancient black holes in the cosmos, pointing at an existence of another universe that existed before the current one.

Sky Circles Hints At A Universe Before Big Bang

In a paper published online on arXiv, researchers say that distinct cyclic patterns in the sky could be the last vestiges of black holes that survived the end of a previous universe.

"What we claim we're seeing is the final remnant after a black hole has evaporated away in the previous aeon," Roger Penrose, study coauthor and cocreator of the conformal cyclic cosmology theory, tells New Scientist.

The findings of the paper support the CCC theory, which contradicts the more widely accepted assumption that there was a single Big Bang that triggered the creation of the universe. Instead, it suggests that the universe goes through an endless cycle of Big Bang and Big Crunch events.

According to IFLScience, the late Stephen Hawking predicted that black holes emit small amounts of radiation, which Penrose and his team suggest is able to survive from one eon to the next. The Hawking radiation, they say, is what remains from the previous universe. 

These remnants, dubbed as "Hawking points" by the researchers, could be detected in the cosmic microwave background. It would appear as circles of light that were previously named anomalous points caused by interstellar dust.

The study authors explain in that these Hawking points strongly support the CCC theory of a constantly recycling universe.

"Although of extremely low temperature at emission, in CCC this radiation is enormously concentrated by the conformal compression of the entire future of the black hole, resulting in a single point at the crossover into our current aeon," the team wrote in the paper.

What Critics Say

Not everyone is convinced of CCC, however. IFLScience points that there's been no evidence of Hawking radiation or Hawking points, so far.

Penrose points out in a report from Metro News that Hawking points aren't visible in the data yet because current CMB measurements only go back to 380,000 years after the Big Bang. However, he says that rings of polarized light that may indicate the presence of these points have already been spotted.

"I would need to see more details to be convinced by their claim," Olivier Dore, a cosmologist from NASA, says, according to Metro News.

Tagsuniverse, Big Bang, Universe formation, Stephen Hawking

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves

There Could Be No Other Intelligent Life In Our Observable Universe

Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists

Earth’s ‘Mini-Moons’ Offer Great Potential For Space Exploration

NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

Scientists Find Remnants Of A Universe That Existed Before This One

Earth’s ‘Mini-Moons’ Offer Great Potential For Space Exploration

NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System

NASA Astronaut Says He Spotted An Alien-Like Object Outside The Space Shuttle

Watch A Comet Photobomb The NASA Planet Hunter’s Test Images
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Universe Scientists Find Remnants Of A Universe That Existed Before This One
  2. 2 Earth And Solar System NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System
  3. 3 European starling Here’s How Antidepressants Are Changing Animal Behavior
  4. 4 Global Warming Scientists Make A Mineral That Can Solve The Global Warming Problem
  5. 5 Andean flamingo Heat Wave Prompts Rare Flamingos To Lay Their First Eggs In 15 Years
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics