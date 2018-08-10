naturewn.com

Trending Topics Solar system Earth NASA Cannabis climate change

Grieving Mom Orca Still Carries Her Dead Calf For Half A Month Now

By Julia Manuel
Aug 10, 2018 02:10 AM EDT
Close
 Orca
After more than two weeks, the mother orca is still carrying her dead calf wherever she goes. Scientists are worried if Tahlequah is still getting the nutrition she needs.
(Photo : Pixabay)

A mourning mother killer whale, or commonly known as orca, has captured the hearts of everyone when she carried her dead calf in late July. Now, she still holds her baby dearly, going on for more than two weeks now.

Experts and the public are particularly eyeing and following the journey and story of a mommy orca, which seemed to be grieving the loss of her baby. The mother, named Tahlequah or J35, was first spotted on July 24, when the newborn died after just an hour. Since then she swam while she carried her dead calf, which means she had been doing so for more than half a month now.

Growing Concern

The orca was last seen off the coast of Washington on Wednesday. For this, many people expressed concern over the mom orca, citing health problems that may arise. Because of how long she had been doing this, the pressing concerns if she's still eating or if she's been given food by other members of the pod are starting to heavily louden. Others just wondered if the act was indeed normal for their kind.

University of Washington scientist Deborah Giles said she was heartbroken for what is happening with the mom and child. Moreover, she expressed her worry over the nutrition of the orca.

"Even if her family is foraging for and sharing fish with her, J35 cannot be getting the ... nutrition she needs to regain any body-mass loss that would have naturally occurred during the gestation of her fetus and also additional loss of nutrition during these weeks of mourning," she said.

However, as much as people want to intervene on the scene, scientists suggest leaving the mom orca and her dead calf alone. As for the growing concern on the actions of the animal, biologist Jeff Corwin believes that Tahlequah "probably is medically or physically healthy to survive."

Biologist Dawn Noren echoed this sentiment and explained that adult female orca with Tahlequah's size can go without eating for a month and still be fine. The danger here is that carrying and pushing the dead calf to the waters adds weight, and therefore, it entails more effort for Tahlequah, and worse, it adds to the grief.

Just like humans, they're still mourning, which ultimately show how emotional and intelligent killer whales are. However, the mom orca's mourning could possibly take longer time, but still, the time frame is unprecedented.

Center for Whale Research's Ken Balcomb estimates the orca swam while carrying the calf for about a thousand miles since the baby died. Apart from the nutrition concern for Tahlequah, the carcass is starting to fall apart, but the mom is keen on keeping with her the dead calf.

Tagsorca, killer whale, wildlife, nutrition, animal death

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

RIP Jasper: Mother Bear Near Lake Tahoe Accidentally Shot Dead by Washoe County Deputy

France Finally Joins Ban on Breeding Captive Killer Whales, Dolphins

No Place Safe: Animals Can’t Escape Human Racket Even in American Wilderness

Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca

Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

Watch A Comet Photobomb The NASA Planet Hunter’s Test Images

Bizarre, Glowing Rogue Planet Found Lurking Outside The Solar System

These Distant Planets Are Most Likely To Support Life, Scientists Say

Scientists Pick Up Mysterious, Powerful Signals From Deep Space

Meet The Blazing Star In The Milky Way That Just Won’t Die
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Deep Space Scientists Pick Up Mysterious, Powerful Signals From Deep Space
  2. 2 Brain Magnetic Particles Are Hiding In The Brain: Here’s Why
  3. 3 CAAA Hypersonic Aircraft China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound
  4. 4 Ediacaran Period Earth’s First Animals Are These Bizarre Leaf-Like Creatures That Are 500 Million Years Old
  5. 5 Space These Distant Planets Are Most Likely To Support Life, Scientists Say
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics