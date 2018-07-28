naturewn.com

Trending Topics lunar eclipse Inflammatory Diseases eclipse enzyme moon

Einstein’s Predictions Proven Right With A Star’s Incredible Black Hole Encounter

By Naia Carlos
Jul 28, 2018 12:17 PM EDT
Close
 Black Hole, Star
This artist’s impression shows the path of the star S2 as it passes very close to the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way.
(Photo : ESO | M. Kornmesser)

Thousands of light-years from Earth, a star wanders close to a supermassive black hole and proves Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity correct.

Einstein's theory of general relativity has withstood the test of time, shown to be accurate over and over again throughout the past century. In the star S2's decades-long journey around a black hole in the heart of the Milky Way galaxy, the theory passed its most rigorous test yet.

Scientists Observe Gravitational Redshift

According to a report from the European Southern Observatory, at the center of the Milky Way galaxy is what's widely believed to be a supermassive black hole. Just 26,000 light-years away from Earth, it's the closest black hole to the planet and is orbited by a group of stars traveling at great speed.

In May, one of the stars called S2 whizzed extremely close to the monstrous black hole and passed through its extreme gravitational field. The star went as close as just 20 billion kilometers from the black hole as it moved over 25 million kilometers per hour.

Scientists have been tracking this star with ESO's Very Large Telescope for 26 years in anticipation of this encounter.

At these extremes, Gizmodo points out, Isaac Newton's laws of gravity no longer applies. Instead, Einstein's theory in general relativity steps in and proves itself in unprecedented fashion.

In a paper published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, scientists reveal that the black hole's intense gravitational pull stretched S2's light waves longer, just as Einstein predicted in his theory of general relativity. This effect is known a gravitational redshift.

"This is the second time that we have observed the close passage of S2 around the black hole in our galactic center. But this time, because of much improved instrumentation, we were able to observe the star with unprecedented resolution," lead researcher Reinhard Genzel, who is from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, explains in a statement to ESO. "We have been preparing intensely for this event over several years, as we wanted to make the most of this unique opportunity to observe general relativistic effects."

More Observations Expected Out Of S2

Despite the impressive findings on S2's behavior as it passes through the black hole, the team's work isn't quite done yet. There are more secrets to uncover — and as is the nature of science, Einstein's theory of general relativity will never be safe from scrutiny.

Another prediction of general relativity that scientists will be testing is the star's precession, which means the orbit's shape rotates, according to Gizmodo. By 2020, it's possible that the scientists may have enough data to confirm the precession.

Tagsblack hole, Albert Einstein, Theory of Relativity

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way

Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions

Einstein's Racism Toward Chinese People Revealed In His Recently Translated Travel Diaries

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers

Join the Conversation

Ticks

Researchers Get Help With Tick Problem From 'Citizen Scientists'
Cancer
CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer
Viking 2 On Mars
NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago
Loess Plateau
Stone Tools Discovered In China Suggest That Hominins Left Africa Earlier Than First Thought
Seniors
These Anti-Aging Drugs Could Be The Real Deal
Stars
Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves
Coral Reefs
Coral Reefs Need Bird Poop, But Rat Infestations Threaten Seabird Population
Pink
World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
Crabbing
New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
space

Einstein’s Predictions Proven Right With A Star’s Incredible Black Hole Encounter

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions

NASA Puts Iconic Planet Hunter To Sleep As Kepler's Fuel Runs Out
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Siberia Prehistoric Worms Come Back To Life After 42,000 Years Of Being Frozen
  2. 2 Ban Plastic Straw Use Disney Turns Eco-Warrior, To Ban Plastic Straw Use From Parks By Middle of 2019
  3. 3 Social Media Can Help Predict Air Quality During Wildfire Tweets prove to be reliable indicator of air quality conditions during wildfires
  4. 4 Black Hole, Star Einstein’s Predictions Proven Right With A Star’s Incredible Black Hole Encounter
  5. 5 Lunar Eclipse Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is About To Occur
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics