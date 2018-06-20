naturewn.com

Trending Topics Mars NASA Supermassive Black Hole Opportunity rover mental health

Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC

By Naia Carlos
Jun 20, 2018 01:34 AM EDT
Close
 Cigarette Smoking
Smoking rates have dropped in the United States, according to new data from the CDC.
(Photo : Alexandra Munchen | Pixabay)

Fewer and fewer people in the United States are lighting up cigarettes as CDC data reported a significant drop in smoking rates in 2017.

The percentage of current smokers hits an all-time low in 2017, as many seemed to have kicked the habit that's the leading cause of preventable deaths in the country.

Smoking Rates Decrease Among Adults In United States

New estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics reveal that only 13.9 percent of adults aged 18 and above reporting to be current cigarette smokers in 2017.

In 2016, the estimated percentage of smokers was 15.8 percent, a slight increase from 2015 when it hit 15.1 percent. Back in 2006, the percentage was 20.8 percent, then declined to 18 percent in 2012.

Over the past decade, the numbers have gone down slowly yet surely, apart from a few years. In the 1960s, about 42 percent of adults in the United States smoked.

Decline Present In The Youth

The drop in smoking rates is also consistent in the younger generation, as newly released data suggests.

CDC and the Food and Drug Administration used data from the 2011 to 2017 National Youth Tobacco Surveys, finding that current use of any tobacco product dropped in high school students from 24.2 percent in 2011 to 19.6 percent in 2017. Among middle school students, it dropped from 7.5 percent to 5.6 percent.

Tobacco products included in the survey include cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, hookah, pipe tobacco, and bidis.

Use of these products in youth is an important statistic to track, considering nearly all instances of tobacco use begin during these earlier years.

According to the CDC, some of the strategies they recommend to implement to reduce youth tobacco product use include increasing the price of tobacco products, implementing comprehensive smoke-free policies, implementing advertising and promotion restrictions and national public education media campaigns, and raising the minimum age of purchase for tobacco products to 21 years.

The Downside Of Smoking 

Smoking is reportedly the leading cause of preventable death in the United States with over 16 million Americans afflicted with a disease caused by smoking.

Some of the diseases associated with smoking include cancer, heart disease, lung disease, stroke, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It's also been found to increase the risk for tuberculosis, eye diseases, and immune system problems such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Another sobering reality is the danger of secondhand smoke, which causes approximately 41,000 deaths in non-smoking adults and 400 deaths in infants every year.

Annual Deaths Attributable to Cigarette Smoking—United States, 2005–2009

Tagssmoking, cigarettes, smoking health effects

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Loneliness Is A Bigger Health Risk Than Obesity And As Harmful As Smoking, Study Claims

Scientists Map Out DNA Damage Caused by Cigarette Smoking

Eating Fruits, Vegetables Lowers Risk of Smoking-Related Lung Disease

Occasional Smoking Could Still Result to Earlier Death, Study Suggests

Smokers with HIV Infection More Likely to Die From Their Tobacco Use

Join the Conversation

Tick

5-Year-Old-Girl Suddenly Couldn't Move And Speak Well After Tick Bite
New Study Predicts Premature Risks
New Blood Test Could Predict Pregnancy Due Date And Premature Births
Oldest Footprint On Earth
Scientists Find Oldest Footprints On Earth That Date Back Up To 551 Million Years
Mars Curiosity Rover
Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover
Carbon Dioxide Emissions
Capturing Carbon Dioxide From The Air Is Becoming A More Affordable Solution To Climate Change
Earth and Moon
The Moon Is Making Days On Earth Longer
Moon
Watch The Moon Seemingly Fall From The Sky
Jupiter
Jupiter Lightning Storms Are More Similar To Earth's Than Previously Thought
Wine
Non-Drinkers Are As Likely To Miss Work As Heavy Drinkers: Study
space

UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

This Is What Happens When A Supermassive Black Hole Swallows A Star

This Woman Is Suing NASA To Stop It From Taking Moon Dust Neil Armstrong Gave Her
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Donald Trump
Space

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
Mars
Space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
Black Hole
Space

This Is What Happens When A Supermassive Black Hole Swallows A Star
Teenage Depression
Health & Medicine

Sex And Drug Use Among Teens At All-Time Low, But They Face New Risks: CDC

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cigarette Smoking Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC
  2. 2 Medusae Fossae Formation UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation
  3. 3 Gaming It's Official: WHO Now Recognizes 'Gaming Disorder' As A Mental Health Condition
  4. 4 Donald Trump Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
  5. 5 Bobcat Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics