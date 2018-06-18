naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars CDC dust storms Albert Einstein

Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands

By Naia Carlos
Jun 18, 2018 12:39 AM EDT
Close
 Bobcat
A woman fights off a rabid bobcat in Georgia, saving her own life and killing the animal in the process.
(Photo : Karen Arnold | Pixabay)

If an animal ever attacks you in the wild, you better hope that you have as much fighting spirit as Georgia grandmother DeDe Phillips.

Phillips, 46, was attacked by a bobcat with rabies in her driveway. Fortunately, she was able to fight off the massive creature.

A Wild Encounter

According to CNN affiliate station WGCL, a bobcat pounced on Phillips just outside her residence in Hart County on Thursday, June 7. Her granddaughter, 5, was taking a nap, so she took the opportunity to step outside to place a sticker on a new truck.

Phillips went back inside to get her phone, then when she stepped back outside, there was a bobcat waiting for her.

"As soon as it took the first step, I was in trouble and I knew it," Phillips recalls to WGCL. "When it got to [the] pole, it leaped on me ... I grabbed it by the shoulders and pushed it back away from me ... and I took it down."

She adds that she didn't scream to keep her granddaughter from waking and coming outside the house. Meanwhile, the bobcat chomped and broke her fingers, leaving her bruised and wounded on her hands, arms, legs, and chest.

During the scuffle, Phillips managed to wrap her hands over the animal's throat.

"And I strangled it to death," she says. ""If I had ever let it go, it would have been me, so I made sure I never let it go."

As soon as the animal stopped moving, Phillips finally called for help, according to Athens Banner-Herald. Her son showed up with a gun, but since she wouldn't release the bobcat's neck for fear it wasn't really dead, he went at the creature with a knife instead.

The man stabbed the bobcat a few times to make sure it's well and truly dead.

The Aftermath

Phillips managed to kill the animal, but her ordeal isn't over quite yet. The authorities discovered that the bobcat was rabid, so they burned the blood that was spilled outside the house.

Meanwhile, Phillips have to submit to a series of shots to make sure she doesn't get the disease. It's a pricey experience with the first round of rabies injections already piling up to $10,000.

Her cousin created an online donation account on Fundly to help fund all the medical bills.

Whatever happens in the future, the grandmother can definitely take it. After all, she has proven she's a survivor.

"My first thought [was] not today! I wasn't dying today," Phillips says.

Tagsbobcat, rabies, Wild Animals

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

80-Year-Old Badass Fights Rabid Bobcat and Wins

Prehistoric Cat Burial: Bobcat Found in Illinois

'Brazen Bobcat' Catches Shark off Florida Coast

Deadly Wasp Attacks In Europe & Australia Allegedly Triggered By Climate Change

Fatal Bear Attacks in Alaska Killed 2

Join the Conversation

Tick

5-Year-Old-Girl Suddenly Couldn't Move And Speak Well After Tick Bite
New Study Predicts Premature Risks
New Blood Test Could Predict Pregnancy Due Date And Premature Births
Oldest Footprint On Earth
Scientists Find Oldest Footprints On Earth That Date Back Up To 551 Million Years
Mars Curiosity Rover
Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover
Carbon Dioxide Emissions
Capturing Carbon Dioxide From The Air Is Becoming A More Affordable Solution To Climate Change
Earth and Moon
The Moon Is Making Days On Earth Longer
Moon
Watch The Moon Seemingly Fall From The Sky
Jupiter
Jupiter Lightning Storms Are More Similar To Earth's Than Previously Thought
Wine
Non-Drinkers Are As Likely To Miss Work As Heavy Drinkers: Study
space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station

Americans Want NASA To Focus On Earth, Not Mars, And Especially Not The Moon: Survey

NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby

Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Teenage Depression
Health & Medicine

Sex And Drug Use Among Teens At All-Time Low, But They Face New Risks: CDC
New Study Predicts Premature Risks
Health & Medicine

New Blood Test Could Predict Pregnancy Due Date And Premature Births
Suicide Rates Rise In The United States
Health & Medicine

Suicide Rates Have Increased By Up To 30 Percent In The US Since 1999: CDC
Hotel Influenza
Health & Medicine

University Is Paying Volunteers $3,500 To Get The Flu And Stay In 'Hotel Influenza'

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bobcat Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
  2. 2 Mars Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
  3. 3 Drinking Alcohol NIH Scraps $100 Million Moderate Drinking Study As Unethical Behavior Surfaces
  4. 4 Black Hole This Is What Happens When A Supermassive Black Hole Swallows A Star
  5. 5 Teenage Depression Sex And Drug Use Among Teens At All-Time Low, But They Face New Risks: CDC
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics