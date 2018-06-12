naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars CDC Earth climate change

American Toddlers Eat So Much 'Added Sugar' That They Exceed Adult Recommendations

By Naia Carlos
Jun 12, 2018 01:20 AM EDT
Close
 Children Eating Sweets
Sugar rush is very real and very, very concerning. A new study reveals that young children are eating enough added sugar to exceed the maximum recommended consumption levels for adults.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Children love sugar, but they may be getting fed so much more than a healthy amount, according to a new study.

It turns out, the average toddler's intake of added sugar even exceeds the recommended amount of added sugar for adults.

Study Observes Toddlers' Added Sugar Consumption

The research, presented at the annual American Society for Nutrition meeting during Nutrition 2018, revealed that from a sample of toddlers 19 to 23 months old in the United States, 99 percent ate an average of a little more than seven teaspoons of added sugar every day.

"This is the first time we have looked at added sugar consumption among children less than 2 years old," lead study author Kirsten Herrick, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nutritional epidemiologist, says in a statement. "Our results show that added sugar consumption begins early in life and exceeds current recommendations."

The researchers also found that 60 percent of children get added sugar in their diet before turning a year old.

The Dangers Of Added Sugar — And What To Do About It

Added sugar is sugar that's put in food during preparation or processing. While it doesn't actually have a chemical difference from natural sugar in fruits, vegetables, and dairy, the added sugar are reportedly more harmful due to its tendency of displacing nutritional components and adding significant calories to the diet.

These properties of added sugar contributes to its effects. It's been linked to obesity, asthma, dental caries, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Plenty of added sugar in a child's diet can also lead to unhealthy choices in food as an adult.

WHO describes childhood obesity as one of the most serious public health challenges of the entire 21st century, a problem that is present around the world, especially in urban areas. In 2016, the number of overweight children below 5 years old is estimated to be more than 41 million.

More alarmingly, overweight children are more likely to be overweight as adults and develop noncommunicable diseases related to it. It is, therefore, extremely important to address the problem of obesity in children.

One of the ways of doing that is tackling children's diet.

"The easiest way to reduce added sugars in your own diet and your kids' diet is to choose foods that you know don't have them, like fresh fruits and vegetables," Herrick advises.

Try inspecting children's drinks. The Dietary Guidelines 2015-2020 reveals that sugar-sweetened beverages make up 39 percent of added sugars in an average American's diet. Factoring in added sugar taken with coffee, tea, and alcoholic beverages, the number gets bumped up to 47 percent.

Tagstoddlers, children's health, childhood obesity, Added Sugar

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Having Pet Dogs Could Help Your Children Feel Less Stressed

Traffic-Related Pollution Linked to DNA Damage in Children: Study

Cotton Swabs Are Sending About 34 Children in the Hospital Daily

Eat Well for a Healthy Baby: Sugar and Fat Linked to ADHD in Children

Sugary Beverages can Affect Learning Ability, Memory in Teens

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Chief Scientist Says Humans Will 'Absolutely' Live On Mars

NASA's Opportunity Rover Stalled By Dust Storm Bigger Than North America

Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station

NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby

Neutron Stars' Collision May Have Created The Lightest Known Black Hole Yet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mars Curiosity Rover
Space

Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover
Asteroid
Space

Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It
Pluto Dunes
Space

Scientists Reveal The Secrets Behind Pluto's Dunes
First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study
Environment

First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study

Most Popular

  1. 1 Children Eating Sweets American Toddlers Eat So Much 'Added Sugar' That They Exceed Adult Recommendations
  2. 2 Mars NASA Chief Scientist Says Humans Will 'Absolutely' Live On Mars
  3. 3 Surgery Room 'Dancing Doctor' Gets License Suspended, Defends Herself After: 'These Were All Consented Videos'
  4. 4 Mars Dust Storm NASA's Opportunity Rover Stalled By Dust Storm Bigger Than North America
  5. 5 Expedition 56 Launch Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics