naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars astronauts space exploration CDC

University Is Paying Volunteers $3,500 To Get The Flu And Stay In 'Hotel Influenza'

By Naia Carlos
Jun 10, 2018 10:08 AM EDT
Close
 Hotel Influenza
Volunteers can earn thousands of dollars while staying at the well-equipped Hotel Influenza. There's a caveat: you have to intentionally get sick with the influenza virus.
(Photo : Jan Vašek | Pixabay)

Saint Louis University is calling for volunteers willing to expose themselves to the influenza virus in an attempt to find a universal flu vaccine.

If the prospect of contributing to potentially groundbreaking research doesn't excite you, maybe this will: participants are paid $3,500 and will get to stay at what's being dubbed the "Hotel Influenza."

The Research

In an official statement, Daniel Hoft, the Director of the University's Center for Vaccine Development, reveals that the research is the next step in developing a universal vaccine for the flu.

Hotel Influenza lets researchers administer human challenge studies, which is a more straight-forward approach than the traditional clinical trials. Human challenge studies work by giving a volunteer the vaccination, then intentionally exposing them to the flu virus to see if they actually get sick.

According to Hoft, this is a method that will let the team collect information much more quickly. It will also be less expensive with fewer volunteers needed than a regular vaccine study.

"In a traditional flu study, we vaccinate people and see if their immune systems respond by creating antibodies that fight flu," Hoft explains. "In a human challenge study, we vaccinate people, then deliberately challenge their bodies by exposing them to flu to see if they get sick."

CBS reports that the university is planning to start the first pilot program by the end of 2018.

Hotel Influenza

SLU converted a section of the former hotel in the Salus Center to act as a 24-room research area for volunteers. The individuals will be quarantined in Hotel Influenza for around 10 days after their exposure to the vaccine and virus.

During their stay, the patients will be observed and tested for possible infection and shedding of the virus.

While deliberately exposing one's self to sickness may not sound too appealing, the volunteers will get compensation, comfortable accommodations, and the possibility of contributing to important research.

"We can give people a vaccine and challenge them with more than one virus, maybe at different times, to quickly access the actual breadth of protection against different strains of flu," Hoft says about a universal flu vaccine. He points out that there's currently no vaccine that can protect people against all influenza strains, which is known to change every year.

Hotel Influenza offers hotel-type rooms equipped with television, internet, and private bathrooms. It also has a comfortable common area as well as catered meals and exercise equipment.

Tagsinfluenza, Flu Vaccine, Flu virus

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

New Blood Test Could Predict Pregnancy Due Date And Premature Births

Woman With Runny Nose For Years Finds Out It Was A Brain Fluid Leak

Certain Components in Frogs' Skin Mucus Could Kill Flu Virus

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath

CDC: Flu Vaccine Reduces the Risk of Infection by Nearly Half This Season

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA's Opportunity Rover Stalled By Dust Storm Bigger Than North America

Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station

NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby

Neutron Stars' Collision May Have Created The Lightest Known Black Hole Yet

Pluto's 'Ice Dunes' Are Proof It Has 'Earth-like Characteristics'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mars Curiosity Rover
Space

Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover
Asteroid
Space

Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It
Pluto Dunes
Space

Scientists Reveal The Secrets Behind Pluto's Dunes
First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study
Environment

First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgery Room 'Dancing Doctor' Gets License Suspended, Defends Herself After: 'These Were All Consented Videos'
  2. 2 Mars Dust Storm NASA's Opportunity Rover Stalled By Dust Storm Bigger Than North America
  3. 3 Expedition 56 Launch Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station
  4. 4 Hotel Influenza University Is Paying Volunteers $3,500 To Get The Flu And Stay In 'Hotel Influenza'
  5. 5 New Study Predicts Premature Risks New Blood Test Could Predict Pregnancy Due Date And Premature Births
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics