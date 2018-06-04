naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Pluto lizards astronauts women

Scientists Reveal The Secrets Behind Pluto's Dunes

By Staff
Jun 04, 2018 09:26 AM EDT
Close
 Pluto Dunes
This image taken during the New Horizons mission shows the mountain range on the edge of the Sputnik Planitia ice plain, with dune formations clearly visible in the bottom half of the picture.
(Photo : NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute)

Scientists have discovered dunes on Pluto, and say they are likely to have been formed of methane ice grains released into its rarefied atmosphere.

Writing in Science, an international team of geographers, physicists and planetary scientists have analysed detailed images of the dwarf planet's surface, captured in July 2015 by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft.

Those images showed that on the boundary of the Sputnik Planitia ice plain, and pushed up against a major mountain range, there is a series of dunes spread across an area less than 75km across.

Following spatial analysis of the dunes and nearby wind streaks on the planet's surface, as well as spectral and numerical modelling, scientists believe that sublimation (which converts solid nitrogen directly into a gas) results in sand-sized grains of methane being released into the environment.

These are then transported by Pluto's moderate winds (which can reach between 30 and 40 kmh), with the border of the ice plain and mountain range providing the perfect location for such regular surface formations to appear.

The scientists also believe the undisturbed morphology of the dunes and their relationship with the underlying glacial ice suggests the features are likely to have been formed within the last 500,000 years, and possibly much more recently.

The research was led by scientists from the University of Plymouth (UK), University of Cologne (Germany) and Brigham Young University (USA).

Dr Matt Telfer, Lecturer in Physical Geography at the University of Plymouth is the paper's lead author. He said: "We knew that every solar system body with an atmosphere and a solid rocky surface has dunes on it, but we didn't know what we'd find on Pluto. It turns out that even though there is so little atmosphere, and the surface temperature is around -230?C, we still get dunes forming. The New Horizons data has given us a new level of detail, but we had to work hard to explain how it was possible to get the supply of sediment, a non-cohesive surface and wind you need for dunes. It is another piece of the jigsaw in making sense of this diverse and remote body, and gives us a more fundamental understanding of the geological processes which are influencing it."

Dr Eric Parteli, Lecturer in Computational Geosciences at the University of Cologne, said: "On Earth, you need a certain strength of wind to release sand particles into the air, but winds that are 20% weaker are then sufficient to maintain transport. The considerably lower gravity of Pluto, and the extremely low atmospheric pressure, means the winds needed to maintain sediment transport can be a hundred times lower. The temperature gradients in the granular ice layer, caused by solar radiation, also play an important role in the onset of the saltation process. Put together, we have found that these combined processes can form dunes under normal, everyday wind conditions on Pluto."

Dr Jani Radebaugh, Associate Professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at Brigham Young University, added: "When we first saw the New Horizons images, we thought instantly that these were dunes but it was really surprising because we know there is not much of an atmosphere. However despite being 30 times further away from the sun as the Earth, it turns out Pluto still has Earth-like characteristics. We have been focusing on what's close to us, but there's a wealth of information in the distant reaches of the solar system too."

The researchers now plan to continue their investigations into the history of Pluto's dunes through computer simulations, which will enable them to expand knowledge of the role wind has played in Pluto's wider geology.

TagsNASA, Pluto, Pluto Dunes

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Neutron Stars' Collision May Have Created The Lightest Known Black Hole Yet

Pluto's 'Ice Dunes' Are Proof It Has 'Earth-like Characteristics'

Alan Bean, Apollo 12 Astronaut And Fourth Man On The Moon, Is Dead: He Was 86

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It

Scientists Reveal The Secrets Behind Pluto's Dunes

Neutron Stars' Collision May Have Created The Lightest Known Black Hole Yet

Pluto's 'Ice Dunes' Are Proof It Has 'Earth-like Characteristics'

There Are Already People Who Traveled Through Time Among Us
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Pluto Dunes
Space

Scientists Reveal The Secrets Behind Pluto's Dunes
First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study
Environment

First Americans May Have Taken A Coastal Route To Cross Over From Eurasia: Study
Cockroaches
Animals

Cockroach Milk Tastes Like Cow's Milk And Packs More Nutrients: Meet The Next Superfood Trend
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study

Most Popular

  1. 1 Asteroid Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It
  2. 2 Pluto Dunes Scientists Reveal The Secrets Behind Pluto's Dunes
  3. 3 Sleeping Inadequate Sleep Could Cost Countries Billions
  4. 4 Economic Damage Due To Climate Change Economic Models Significantly Underestimate Climate Change Risks
  5. 5 Romaine Lettuce Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak: 4 More People Die, 25 More Get Infected In The US
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics