naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer Wild Animals exoplanets Seattle

Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica

By Naia Carlos
May 26, 2018 07:47 AM EDT
Close
 Antarctica
Underneath the frozen landscape of Antarctica is a frozen world directing ice flow throughout the world, according to new research that discovered the existence of three massive valleys.
(Photo : Pixabay)

There is an entire ancient frozen world to discover beneath the ice sheets of Antarctica — and scientists just found a sliver of it.

In the first aerogeophysical survey of Antarctica, a team of researchers unearthed data that showed there are landforms including three vast and extremely deep subglacial valleys in the region's depths.

Exploring The Depths Of South Pole

The study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, is part of the European Space Agency's PolarGAP project, which aims to use ice-penetrating radar data to help fill in the gaps of scientists' knowledge on the South Pole region, according to a report from British Antarctic Survey.

While satellites are able to provide a lot of information on the planet's surface and interior, their coverage of Antarctica is very limited since their orbits keep a portion of the region out of sight.

These new findings regarding subglacial valleys are the very first results to emerge from the PolarGAP project.

Discovering Three Gigantic Valleys

Using the radar data they collected, scientists mapped three massive, subglacial valleys in the West Antarctica: Foundation Trough, Patuxent Trough, and the Offset Rift Basin, each one at least 93 miles long and 9 miles wide.

All three are buried under way in the depths of the ice. BBC notes that the Foundation Trough, for one, is found under more than 1.2 miles of ice cover.

The Implications On Global Sea Level Rise

These incredibly large formations are expected to play a significant role in the wake of climate change, since the valleys help funnel the ice flow from the middle of the continent towards the coastline. When the ice sheets inevitably thin due to rising temperature, these subglacial troughs will contribute in the sea level rise.

"If the ice sheet thins or retreats, these topographically-controlled corridors could facilitate enhanced flow of ice further inland, and could lead to the West Antarctic ice divide moving," lead author Dr Kate Winter of Northumbria University explains in a statement. "This would, in turn, increase the speed and rate at which ice flows out from the center of Antarctica to its edges, leading to an increase in global sea levels."

The discovery of the valleys and their role is groundbreaking as it allows scientists to more accurately predict the effects of the thinning ice sheets.

This huge step means, Winter points out, that the scientific community can finally begin to answer questions that couldn't be answered until now.

TagsAntarctica, antarctic ice sheet, South Pole

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Massive Landforms Lurk Beneath the Antarctic Ice Sheets

NASA Satellites Capture Speed of Ice Melt, Ice Sheets and Glaciers Allowing Scientists to View Data Real-time

Antarctica’s Plant, Animal Life Threatened by Increasing Ice-Free Areas

Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News

Shocking! Never-Before-Seen World Beneath Antarctica Has Been Filmed

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics