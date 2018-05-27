naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA astronauts FDA cancer Leukemia

Hepatitis A Outbreak In Nashville Confirmed By Health Officials

By Naia Carlos
May 27, 2018 08:33 PM EDT
Close
 Vaccination
Vaccination is key to stopping the hepatitis A outbreak in Nashville, health officials say.
(Photo : Arek Socha | Pixabay)

There's a hepatitis A outbreak in Nashville where health officials confirm that 14 people are already diagnosed with acute hepatitis A.

Metro and state officials are already moving to keep the outbreak contained with vaccinations.

Nashville's Hepatitis A Outbreak

According to a report from NewsChannel5, all 14 cases occurred in the span of five months, since Dec. 1, 2017.

Nashville usually has an average of two cases of hepatitis A per year.

In response to the outbreak, MPHD is reportedly joining forces with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Vaccination Operations

As part of the efforts, free hepatitis A vaccinations will be offered to at-risk groups at the three Health Centers. The free service will start on Tuesday, May 8.

Three at-risk groups specified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include: illicit drug users (not limited to injected drug use), men who engage in sexual contact with other men, and homeless individuals. The first two will be top priority for the Nashville vaccinations.

Brian Haile, CEO of community health clinic Neighborhood Health, tells WSMV that the outbreak can be contained if vaccination is done immediately, especially in at-risk communities.

However, he's concerned about the doses of the vaccine that are available for a large number of at-risk citizens.

"There are over 18,000 men who have sex with men in Nashville. There are over 5,000 homeless individuals in Nashville, and there are an unknown number of drug users," Haile says in a separate interview with NewsChannel5. "We want to work closely with the Metro Public Health Department, to ensure that Nashville immediately gets an adequate supply of vaccine."

About Hepatitis A

CDC describes hepatitis A as highly contagious liver infection that's usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or by the exposure to contaminated food or water. Symptoms include low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, which is similar to hepatitis B and C.

Hepatitis A usually ranges from a mild sickness that lasts a few weeks to a more severe illness that stretches for several months. It doesn't become chronic. While fatal cases are rare, the disease can cause liver failure and death.

In 2016, there were an estimated 4,000 cases of hepatitis A in the United States.

Aside from the previously mentioned at-risk , CDC says other individuals prone to the disease include travelers who have recently been to countries where hepatitis A is more common, those living with an adoptee from these countries, patients with clotting factor disorders (e.g. hemophilia), and people who work with nonhuman primates.

For anyone, the best way of preventing the infection is through vaccination.

Tagshepatitis A, Hepatitis A outbreak, Nashville

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Exploding Opioid Crisis Triples New Cases of Hepatitis C

Hepatitis A Outbreak Caused by Strawberries Reaches 7 States, 89 Cases Confirmed

Alert! Strawberry Smoothie Causes Hepatitis A Outbreak in Virginia

Viral Hepatitis Deaths on the Rise, Outstrips AIDS or TB

Hepatitis A: Seals Have Closest-Related Virus to HepA

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

Alan Bean, Apollo 12 Astronaut And Fourth Man On The Moon, Is Dead: He Was 86

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sun Protection FDA Warning: Do Not Use So-Called Sunscreen Pills
  2. 2 Alan Bean Alan Bean, Apollo 12 Astronaut And Fourth Man On The Moon, Is Dead: He Was 86
  3. 3 Vaccination Hepatitis A Outbreak In Nashville Confirmed By Health Officials
  4. 4 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  5. 5 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics