naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer Wild Animals exoplanets Seattle

Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods

By Naia Carlos
May 26, 2018 07:35 AM EDT
Close
 Mussels
Mussels in the Puget Sound are discovered with traces of opioids in their system, highlighting the ongoing opioid crisis of the United States.
(Photo : Pixabay)

The national opioid epidemic is officially on another level as mussels in Seattle were found with traces of the drug in its system.

Opioid addiction in the United States is a major problem, and now even marine life is getting contaminated.

Opioids In Washington Waters

While monitoring the pollution levels of Seattle's Puget Sound, researchers discovered oxycodone in the tissues of native bay mussels, according to a report from the Puget Sound Institute earlier in May. The mussels were from the harbors of the Seattle and Bremerton area.

Mussels are an excellent indicator of the environment since they concentrate contaminants into their tissues.

While the amount of oxycodone found in the mussels are thousands of times lower than a human dose, it's still a worrying development due to the drugs' potential effects on local fish. After all, a previous study has found that zebrafish are able to learn dosing themselves with opioids and other fish might have the tendency to do the same.

Other Drugs In Mussels

CNN reports that a number of other pharmaceuticals were found in the mussels' tissue including seven types of antibiotics, five antidepressants, more than one antidiabetic drug, and a chemotherapy agent. There were also four kinds of synthetic surfactants, which are chemicals that make up detergents and other cleaning products.

The surfactants could be particularly problematic.

Jennifer Lanksbury, a biologist from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, explains that surfactants have been found to affect the hormones of fish in "an estrogenic way" including feminizing males.

The chemotherapy agent, Melphalan, was found in high levels, which could be cause for concern as well. Andy James of PSI says the level is at a point that researchers may want to examine the biological impact.

Source Of The Drugs

The presence of opioids in the Puget Sound mussels indicate that a high number of people in the area must be taking the drug.

"A lot of the pharmaceuticals are probably coming out of our wastewater treatment plants," Lanksbury says in CNN. "They receive the water that comes from our toilets and our houses and our hospitals, and so these drugs, we're taking them, and then we're excreting them in our urine so it gets to the wastewater treatment plant in that way."

She adds that people flushing their drugs down the toilet may also be a source of the pharmaceuticals.

Lanksbury also specifies that the contamination is limited to the urban areas of the Puget Sound, while most of the other shorelines of the sound are shown to be clean.

TagsOpioid, Mussels, Seattle, opioid addiction

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Walmart To Help Combat Opioid Abuse By Limiting Prescriptions To 7-Day Supply

Exploding Opioid Crisis Triples New Cases of Hepatitis C

New Opioid Mix Called 'Gray Death' Is More Potent Than Heroin, Just Touching It Is Dangerous

Shocking! Nearly 12,000 Kids Are Poisoned by Opioids Each Year

Opioid Substitute: Snail Venom as an Alternative Painkiller

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics