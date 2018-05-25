naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer hepatitis A astronauts Curiosity rover

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study

By Naia Carlos
May 25, 2018 07:15 AM EDT
Close
 Birds
All modern birds evolved from ground-dwelling survivors of the fifth mass extinction event. According to a new study, avian life that dwelled on trees back then got extinct due to the destruction of forests.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Millions of years ago, an asteroid hit Earth, setting into motion the Cretaceous-Paleogene fifth mass extinction event that wiped out 75 percent of life.

Ground-dwelling birds survived, eventually going on to be the ancestors of all existing birds in the planet today.

Researchers shared these groundbreaking new findings in a study published in the journal Current Biology. The team analyzed fossil samples in hopes of piecing together what the world was like in the aftermath of the asteroid crash.

The Survival Of The Ground-Dwellers

Part of the devastation of the mass extinction event was the heat decimating entire forests and igniting forest fires throughout the planet, according to CNN. With soot completely blanketing the atmosphere, plants were unable to grow back.

Their habitats completely gone, the birds that lived among the trees faded into extinction.

Most of the bird species that survived, the researchers say, live on the ground. Smaller species reportedly lived off seeds, grains, and insects that were left post-impact. It's very similar to the diet of modern birds with a small stature.

Fossils also provided details on the legs of the surviving birds, which are long and strong, like the ones found on flightless birds that walk the ground today: emus and kiwis.

"Today, birds are the most diverse and globally widespread group of terrestrial vertebrate animals — there are nearly 11,000 living species," Daniel Field, lead study author and evolutionary paleontologist at the University of Bath's Milner Centre for Evolution, says in a statement in CNN. "Only a handful of ancestral bird lineages succeeded in surviving the mass extinction event 66 million years ago, and all of today's amazing living bird diversity can be traced to these ancient survivors."

What Critics Say

"It's a great idea, but we need to get over this one-answer-for-everything way of thinking," Jingmai O'Connor, from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing, says. "No one factor caused the end-Cretaceous extinction and similarly no one factor caused the extinctions within [the birds]."

IVPP colleague Zhonghe Zhou agrees, saying more fossil evidence is necessary to support Field's hypothesis.

Even Field acknowledges that the destruction of their forest habitat isn't the only factor that killed off birds in trees. One other factor is the tendency of smaller species to survive because their dietary requirements are easier to fulfill. An efficient digestive system may also be one reason as well as certain reproductive properties.

Tagsdinosaurs, birds, flightless birds, mass extinction

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Utah Tourists Won't Stop Tossing 200-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossils Into A Lake

New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'

Rare Tooth Find Suggests Horned Dinosaurs or Triceratops Made it in Eastern North America

Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late

Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics