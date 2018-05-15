naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer Wild Animals exoplanets Seattle

New Vitamin D Therapy Could Lead To Cure For Cancer And Diabetes

By Naia Carlos
May 15, 2018 07:38 AM EDT
Close
 Vitamin D From The Sun
The secret for the cure of chronic disease, diabetes, and even pancreatic cancer may lie in vitamin D treatments. The vitamin can reportedly treat damaged beta cells, which is behind high glucose levels in diabetes.
(Photo : Frederic J. Brown | AFP/Getty Images)

Vitamin D treatments may hold the secret to developing a cure for diabetes and a host of other serious diseases, including cancer.

A new study, which was published in the journal Cell, provides a new treatment for patients with chronic diabetes.

Cutting-Edge Treatment

The new diabetes treatment includes protecting beta cells, which produce, store, and release insulin. Beta cells that get dysfunctional and fail to produce adequate insulin eventually lead to deathly high glucose levels. It turns out that vitamin D can be effective in treating damaged beta cells, the study has revealed.

The team used beta cells created from embryonic stem cells, then discovered the compound iBRD9 that boosted the vitamin D receptors when combined with vitamin D.The combination, which was tested in a mouse model of diabetes, showed that it was able to normalize glucose levels back in the animals.

"Epidemiological studies in patients have suggested a correlation between high vitamin D concentrations in the blood and a lower risk of diabetes, but the underlying mechanism was not well understood. It's been hard to protect beta cells with the vitamin alone," first author Zong Wei explains. "We now have some ideas about how we might be able to take advantage of this connection."

The process makes use of the transcription process, which is how genes are translated into proteins. The new compound triggers protective genes to be translated at a higher level, allowing the survival of cells in a high-stress condition.

"By using a screening system that we developed in the lab, we've been able to identify an important piece of that puzzle that allows for super-activation of the Vitamin D pathway," co-corresponding author Michael Downes adds.

Pancreatic Cancer And Other Diseases

The best part about this new potential treatment is that it's not just limited to treating diabetes. One of the authors of the study, Ruth Yu, calls their method a "universal" one for treatments that benefit from vitamin D.

"For example, we are especially interested in looking at it in pancreatic cancer, which is a disease that our lab already studies," Yu reveals.

A lot more experiments and testing sessions are still in store before patients can reap the potential benefits of vitamin D treatments, but it's a hopeful sign that a cure for chronic diseases exists.

Diabetes In The United States

After all, more than 30 million people are afflicted with diabetes in the United States, and another 84 million adults have prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.

Tagscancer, diabetes, vitamin D

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Compound Found in Olive Oil Could Prevent Brain Cancer

Researchers Identify New Method of Slowing Down Cancer Development

Obesity Now the Leading Cause of Shorter Lifespan, Beats Diabetes and Smoking

Scientists Successfully Cured Diabetes in Mouse Models -- Could Humans Be Next?

Cooking Oils Linked to Increase Risk of Lazy Behavior and Diabetes

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics