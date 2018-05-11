naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Depression Rates Surge By 33 Percent Since 2013, Study Finds

By Naia Carlos
May 11, 2018 08:19 AM EDT
Close
 Depression Rises In U.S.
Major depression is becoming more and more common in the United States where nine million people are already diagnosed for it. Even worse news: it's the young who are suffering the most from the condition.
(Photo : Behrouz Mehri | AFP/Getty Images)

Major depression is on the rise in the United States across all age and gender groups, but especially among teenagers and millennials.

The study from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's Health of America Report uses data from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Health Index.

The Findings Of The Study

Accordininsured Americans. It's behind only to hypertension. The diagnosis rate for major depression is 4.4 percent with 9 million commercially insured Americans already diagnosed with the condition.

From 2013 to 2016, the diagnosis rates shot up by 33 percent. Women are more frequently diagnosed than men at 6 percent and almost 3 percent, respectively.

There is also a discrepancy among the different states with Rhode Island having the highest rate of depression at 6.4 percent and Hawaii having the lowest at 2.1 percent.

The study also found a correlation between depression and overall health with those diagnosed with depression nearly 30 percent less healthy on average than those who are not. This is likely because 85 percent people diagnosed with depression also suffer from other serious chronic health conditions.

It's important to note that the information is the only representative of people with commercial health insurance. However, NBC News notes that most of the people in the United States are actually covered with a commercial health plan.

Younger Generations Hit Worse By Major Depression

Perhaps most alarming is the generations most afflicted by the disorder are the younger ones: teenagers and millennials.

The diagnosis rate for major depression is rising even more rapidly among the young. The rate rose 47 percent in millennials from 2013 to 2016. Among adolescents, it increased 47 percent for boys and 65 percent for girls.

It's in line with a recent study on loneliness by Cigna, which notes Generation X and millennials are lonelier and consider themselves in worse health than their older counterparts.

"Major depression diagnoses are growing quickly, especially for adolescents and millennials," Trent Haywood, senior vice president and chief medical officer for BCBSA, says in a statement.

"The high rates for adolescents and millennials could have a substantial health impact for decades to come. Further education and research are needed to identify methods for both physicians and patients to effectively treat major depression and begin a path to recovery and better overall health."

Dr. Karyn Horowitz, a psychiatrist affiliated with Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital in Rhode Island, suggests that the rising rate of depression in the younger generations is due to the rise in electronic use and disrupted sleep in individuals already vulnerable to the condition.

Tagsdepression, Millennials, depression treatment

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Loneliness Is A Bigger Health Risk Than Obesity And As Harmful As Smoking, Study Claims

WHO: Over 300 Million People in the World Live With Depression

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Eating Yogurt Might Reverse Symptoms of Depression, Anxiety

Brain Scans of Newborns Could Be Used to Detect Early Signs of Depression, Anxiety

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics