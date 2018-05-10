naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Man Seeks Liver Donor To Save Wife's Life, Offers To Trade Truck, Tent Trailer, And Kidney

By Naia Carlos
May 10, 2018 01:02 AM EDT
Close
 Dodge Ram Pickup Trucks
A man in California offers to trade a few of his possessions for a donor of his wife's liver transplant.
(Photo : Scott Olson | Getty Images)

A truck for a sliver of a liver? Verlon Robinson is offering that trade in a desperate attempt to save his wife's life.

A Facebook Plea

The California resident took to social media to seek a donor for his wife Marie's liver transplant, posting a plea for donors on Facebook.

"We have been married for 25 years and it breaks my heart when I think about losing her," Verlon wrote on Facebook, explaining his wife's life-threatening and irreversible liver disease. "I would do anything to trade places with her but as you know that's impossible."

"So please if you are O positive or negative blood type and would consider giving her some of your liver we have insurance that would cover all surgeries," he continues.

Verlon offered his '04 Dodge truck and a trailer in exchange for the liver, even adding that he'll throw in one of his kidneys for the deal.

Marie's Deteriorating Condition

Marie was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, according to a report from KMPH. The disease will eventually lead to liver failure, which doctors say can't be cured. However, a liver transplant will considerably slow down the process.

Her health is already beginning to deteriorate. Since being diagnosed three years ago, Marie has lost 70 pounds in liquid weight. Her mental capabilities are getting affected as well, with instances of confusion and forgetfulness becoming more and more common.

Unfortunately, she is only one of 18,000 patients on the wait list for the liver.

"There are so many people out there that are sick, and need help, and I am just one of them. I just have a wonderful husband who is willing to give it all," Marie tells KMPH.

No Material Trades Allowed

An update to Verlon's Facebook post reveals that the UCSF Medical Center reached out to him to tell him exchanging material possessions for organs are not allowed. As a result, he had to take down the photos of his truck and trailer.

However, he adds, the offer to exchange his kidney for a part of a liver is still on the table.

Verlon also expressed his gratitude to the "wonderful awesome beautiful people" who reached out to him in support through social media.

Marie's plight highlights the immense difficulty transplant patients have in securing an organ for their life-threatening diseases.

Parties interested in helping Marie may fill out a questionnaire to be submitted to UCSF Medical Center.

TagsLiver Cirrhosis, organ donation, Liver Damage

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Cold Weather Linked to Higher Rates of Alcohol-Related Liver Disease

Scientists Take One Step Closer to Producing Limitless Artificial Blood Supply

This Surgeon Just Transplanted a Second Head to a Rat -- Are Humans Next?

Breakthrough! Mass Produced Artificial Blood Now Possible in Unlimited Supply

Researchers Make 'Ghost Heart' for Transplants -- How Does It Work?

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics