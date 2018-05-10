Man Seeks Liver Donor To Save Wife's Life, Offers To Trade Truck, Tent Trailer, And Kidney

A man in California offers to trade a few of his possessions for a donor of his wife's liver transplant. (Photo : Scott Olson | Getty Images)

A truck for a sliver of a liver? Verlon Robinson is offering that trade in a desperate attempt to save his wife's life.

A Facebook Plea

The California resident took to social media to seek a donor for his wife Marie's liver transplant, posting a plea for donors on Facebook.

"We have been married for 25 years and it breaks my heart when I think about losing her," Verlon wrote on Facebook, explaining his wife's life-threatening and irreversible liver disease. "I would do anything to trade places with her but as you know that's impossible."

"So please if you are O positive or negative blood type and would consider giving her some of your liver we have insurance that would cover all surgeries," he continues.

Verlon offered his '04 Dodge truck and a trailer in exchange for the liver, even adding that he'll throw in one of his kidneys for the deal.

Marie's Deteriorating Condition

Marie was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, according to a report from KMPH. The disease will eventually lead to liver failure, which doctors say can't be cured. However, a liver transplant will considerably slow down the process.

Her health is already beginning to deteriorate. Since being diagnosed three years ago, Marie has lost 70 pounds in liquid weight. Her mental capabilities are getting affected as well, with instances of confusion and forgetfulness becoming more and more common.

Unfortunately, she is only one of 18,000 patients on the wait list for the liver.

"There are so many people out there that are sick, and need help, and I am just one of them. I just have a wonderful husband who is willing to give it all," Marie tells KMPH.

No Material Trades Allowed

An update to Verlon's Facebook post reveals that the UCSF Medical Center reached out to him to tell him exchanging material possessions for organs are not allowed. As a result, he had to take down the photos of his truck and trailer.

However, he adds, the offer to exchange his kidney for a part of a liver is still on the table.

Verlon also expressed his gratitude to the "wonderful awesome beautiful people" who reached out to him in support through social media.

Marie's plight highlights the immense difficulty transplant patients have in securing an organ for their life-threatening diseases.

Parties interested in helping Marie may fill out a questionnaire to be submitted to UCSF Medical Center.