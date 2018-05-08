naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

The Sun Will Turn Into A Bright Planetary Nebula When It Dies: Study

By Naia Carlos
May 08, 2018 08:42 AM EDT
Close
 Planetary Nebula
Billions of years from present, the sun will die. A study exploring the lifespan of stars reveals that the sun's death will form a faint, yet visible planetary nebula.
(Photo : NASA | Getty Images)

The sun's lifespan still extends to approximately 10 billion years, but what happens next? A new study offers an answer.

Billions of years from now when Earth is unrecognizable and life is probably long gone, Albert Zijlstra from the University of Manchester and his team of researchers say the sun will dramatically transform into a ring of luminous, interstellar gas and dust. This is called a planetary nebula.

The study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy on Monday, May 7.

The Sun Will Form A Planetary Nebula

For years, scientists have wondered whether the sun has too low a mass to end up as a planetary nebula like 90 percent of all stars.

According to Science Daily, a team of researchers designed a new model predicting the lifespan of stars. They used the model to predict the brightness of the envelope — a ring of gas and dust ejected when a star dies — of stars with different ages and masses.

"The envelope can be as much as half the star's mass," Zijslra explains. "This reveals the star's core, which by this point in the star's life is running out of fuel, eventually turning off and before finally dying. It is only then the hot core makes the ejected envelope shine brightly for around 10,000 years — a brief period in astronomy. This is what makes the planetary nebula visible."

Many used to believe that the sun's envelope won't be visible at all due to its modest size. However, the new model of this recent study shows the stars heating up three times faster than old models, which means low mass stars could still produce a visible planetary nebula.

The sun is just big enough to form a visible planetary nebula, although it is expected to be faint.

How A Star's Mass Affects Brightness Of Nebula

The new model also solves a paradox that puzzled scientists for decades, Science News reported. Astronomers believed the brightness of a nebula depended on a star's mass with the larger stars producing brighter nebulae.

However, observations do not line up as planetary nebulae in elliptical galaxies with low-mass stars are just as bright as the nebulae in spiral galaxies with massive stars.

Christophe Morisset, an astronomer at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, tells the publication that the new model operates on the theory that when lower-mass stars expel their envelopes, the cores heat up more rapidly than scientists previously thought. This phenomenon, he says, allows the core to eject more radiation into the nebula, making it brighter.

This further explains how stars of varying mass form nebulae with roughly the same brightness.

"We found that stars with mass less than 1.1 times the mass of the sun produce fainter nebula, and stars more massive than 3 solar masses brighter nebulae, but for the rest, the predicted brightness is very close to what had been observed," Zijlstra says.

TagsNebula, Stars, sun

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Aims for Sun Orbit by 2018

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Mission to 'Touch the Sun' Explained -- Here's What the Mission Is For

NASA Reveals Stunning Image of a Crab Nebula, Remnants of Supernova in the Milky Way Galaxy

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted a Festive Glowing Red Nebula

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics