naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Man Almost Dies Because Of Nail-Biting: How The Bad Habit Nearly Turned Deadly

By Naia Carlos
May 07, 2018 08:16 AM EDT
Close
 Nails
Putting on nail polish could be an effective way in curbing the habit of biting your nails. Nail-biting nearly killed a man in Britain when he got sepsis from it.
(Photo : Monica Schipper | Getty Images for alice McCALL)

Death caused by nail-biting sounds a little far-fetched, but it almost became a sobering reality for Luke Hanoman of Southport, Britain.

The father of two nearly perished from an infection that arose from his compulsive habit.

Near Death From Nail Biting

It began when Hanoman, 28, simply bit his nail and caught some skin, The Sacramento Bee reports.

"It was a nervous thing," Hanoman recalls in an interview with Mirror. "And one day I bit the skin down the side of my nail. It hurt a bit but I didn't think anything of it."

The following days saw strange flu-like symptoms begin to emerge including feeling ill, swelling in the finger, and an inability to focus.

Still, Hanoman continued with his life and even went to work, not suspecting that he has a dangerous infection. It's only when he overslept until 2 a.m. one day that his mother took him to the hospital. At that point, he had red lines all over his body.

Doctors told him he had sepsis, which he could have died from.

"They told me I was lucky to make it so long," Hanoman says. "I was close to septic shock."

Fortunately, he was rushed to the hospital just in time. He was confined for four days in July until he recovered.

Sepsis: Symptoms And Dangers

Sepsis is when the body's immune system stops attacking the infection and begins turning on itself, leading to tissue damage, organ failure, and even death.

Some symptoms include fever, hypothermia, edema, fast respiratory rate, an altered mental status, high blood sugar without diabetes, and a heart rate of over 90 beats per minute. When it progresses to severe sepsis, the body begins showing signs of organ dysfunction such as difficulty breathing, and low urine, abnormal liver tests.

Early detection is a patient's best hope against sepsis, so people should be aware of the symptoms and seek medical help if they suspect they're infected.

"Waiting too long is dangerous," Dr. Steven Simpson, medical director of the Sepsis Alliance, tells Buzzfeed News. "When you have these kind of symptoms people need to seek medical attention."

It's reportedly the most expensive in-patient cost in American hospitals in 2014, and 40 percent of severe sepsis patients don't survive. More than half of survivors end up with post-sepsis syndrome.

"I knew nothing about sepsis before this," Hanoman says about his diagnosis. "I think it's important people know that it can target anyone at any age."

Tagsnail biting, Sepsis, bad habits

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Cockroach Crawls Into Woman's Ear, Gets Stuck For 9 Days

Loneliness Is A Bigger Health Risk Than Obesity And As Harmful As Smoking, Study Claims

Increased Infertility Linked To Fast Food Consumption And Low Fruit Intake: Study

Thumb-Sucking, Nail-Biting Have This One Positive Effect on Kids’ Health, Scientists Say

Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics