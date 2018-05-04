naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Survey Reveals About 40 Percent Of US Adults Ages 65 To 80 Are Sexually Active

By Naia Carlos
May 04, 2018 10:41 PM EDT
Close
 Elderly couple
A new poll by University of Michigan's National Poll on Healthy Aging reveals that an impressive chunk of Americans over 65 years old are sexually active.
(Photo : Philippe Huguen | AFP/Getty Images)

The seniors are doing fine with their sex lives. Contrary to popular belief, sex remains an important part of aging, according to newly emerged findings.

The research, which polled a sample of 1,002 people, seeks to shed more light on the sex lives of older adults, including their approach on sexual health.

Sex Lives Of Senior Adults

The new poll by the National Poll on Healthy Aging reveals that 40 percent of adults ages 65 to 80 are sexually active. Meanwhile, 73 percent say they're satisfied with their sex life.

In the same age range, nearly 75 percent have a romantic partner, of which 54 percent are sexually active.

Regardless of being currently active or not, almost two-thirds of the older adults reveal that they're interested in sex. More than half consider sex to be important when gauging quality of life.

"This survey just confirms that the need for and interest in sexual intimacy doesn't stop at a certain age," Alison Bryant, Ph.D., senior vice president of research for AARP, points out in the report.

AARP, an aging advocacy organization, contributed funding for the poll.

Sexual Health

The poll also explores how senior citizens are approaching sex in relation to health, such as medication and doctors.

While many are sexually active, only 17 percent of the participants have discussed their sexual health with a doctor or health care provider. Most say they brought it up, which implies a possible need for doctors to be more proactive in initiating these conversations with senior patients.

"Sexual health among older adults doesn't get much attention but is linked closely to quality of life, health and well-being," says University of Michigan's Erica Solway, Ph.D., co-associate director of the poll. "It's important for older adults and the clinicians who care for them to talk about these issues and about how age-related changes in physical health, relationships, lifestyles and responsibilities such as caregiving, affect them."

When it comes to medication, the poll discovered that only 18 percent of older men and 3 percent of older women have taken supplements to boost sexual function in the past two years.

Health, Gender Gaps

There are several factors contributing to sexual activity even within the demographic of adults between 65 and 80. Health, gender, and even age play huge roles in determining sexual activity — or even the desire to seek out sex.

Older adults who are in good health are much more likely to have sex (45 percent) than those in poor health (22 percent).

When it comes to gender, only 31 percent of women are sexually active, which is a lot less than the 51 percent of men. A majority of both genders agree that sex is an important part of a romantic relationship — 84 percent of men, 69 percent of women — but interest in sex differs a lot as well. The polls found that only 12 percent of older women are extremely or very interested in sex as opposed to the 50 percent of older men who are.

USA Today notes that this recent poll offer findings that are similar to a study published 10 years ago by the University of Chicago. However, Solway says that the two used varying methods and cannot be compared.

Tagssexual behavior, sex, sexual health, senior citizens, University of Michigan

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Active Sex Life Could Improve Brain Function in Older Adults

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Video Games May Have Some Influence Over Sexist Attitudes

Here's How Sex Could Help Improve Relationship Quality in the Long Run

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics