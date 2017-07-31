naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

By John Raphael
Jul 31, 2017 07:28 AM EDT
Close

A team of communication professors from the Brigham Young University revealed that people using the social media platform Facebook can be classified into four different categories depending on their posts and use of additional Facebook features.

Their findings, described in a paper published in the International Journal of Virtual Communities and Social Networking, basically answer why an average of 1.28 billion people check on their Facebook every day, with majority of users spending about 35 minutes daily on the platform.

"What is it about this social-media platform that has taken over the world?" asked lead author Tom Robinson, in a statement. "Why are people so willing to put their lives on display? Nobody has ever really asked the question, 'Why do you like this?'"

To identify different kinds of Facebook user, the researchers compiled a list of 48 statements that identify potential reasons why people use Facebook. They then recruited study subjects and asked them to reflect their personal connection to the statements, rating each on a scale from "most like me" to "least like me". To get a better understanding of their ratings and rankings, the researchers interviewed each subject.

Based on the responses, the researchers identified four categories of Facebook users: relationship builders, town criers, selfies and window shoppers.

Relationship builders and selfies tend to post pictures, videos and text updates on their Facebook. While relationship builders post and use additional Facebook features primarily to further strengthen the relationships they have beyond the virtual world, selfies are more focused on getting more attention, likes and comments.

On the other hand, town criers and window shoppers both feel a sense of social obligation to be on Facebook and mostly unconcerned in posting stories or other information about themselves. Town criers tend to post out information, sharing news stories and posting events. On the other hand, window shoppers were more likely to be onlookers that prefer watching what other people do.

The researchers noted that Facebook user may see themselves in more than one of the categories. For example, most people have the tendency to be selfies. However, users can identify more with one category than the others.

TagsFacebook, social media, psychology

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

ALERT: Young Adults Spending Too Much Time on Social Media More Likely to Feel Social Isolation

Hoaxy, IU’s New Online Tool Tracks How Fake News Spread in Mainstream Medias

Taking a Break From Facebook Linked to Better Emotional Well-being, Satisfaction with Life

Shocking Discovery: People Accepting Many Friend Requests in Facebook Could Live Longer

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics