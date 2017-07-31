naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Localized Inflammation In The Brain Linked To Overeating, Obesity

By John Raphael
Jul 31, 2017 07:21 AM EDT
Close

A new study led by researchers from the University of California-San Francisco and University of Washington Medical Center revealed that a local inflammation in the region of the brain known as mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) could trigger overeating and weight gain.

The study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, showed that eating a fat-rich diet could cause the brain-resident immune cells called microglia to expand in number. The increase in microglia then triggers a local inflammation within the MBH. As a result, an individual may tend to eat more food, burn fewer calories and gain more weight.

For the study, the researchers conducted series of an experiment on animal models. For four weeks, a group of mice was fed with a fast food-like diet rich in fat. It has been known that eating fat-rich diet could increase the number of microglia in the MBH, triggering a local inflammation. Compared to the group of mice under a healthier low-fat diet, the mice fed with fat-rich diet consume more food and burn fewer calories, which resulted in a substantial weight gain.

To determine if the increased number of microglia is responsible for overeating and obesity, the researchers gave the mice on a fatty diet an experimental drug called PLX5622. The drug depleted the number of microglia in the MBH of the mice. Interestingly, these mice ate 15 percent less and gained 20 percent less weight than untreated mice on the same diet. In another experiment, the researchers' genetically engineered mice to prevent microglia from activating inflammatory responses. These genetically engineered mice were also put on a high-fat diet. The researchers observed that these mice ate 15 percent less and gained 40 percent less weight.

"From these experiments we can confidently say that the inflammatory activation of microglia is not only necessary for high-fat diets to induce obesity, but also sufficient on its own to drive the hypothalamus to alter its regulation of energy balance, leading to excess weight gain," said Joshua Thaler, MD, PhD, associate professor of medicine at the UW Medicine Diabetes Institute and senior co-author of the study in a press release. 

The experiments suggest that the local inflammation caused by microglia could be responsible for the animals' overeating and weight gain. To confirm this, the researchers gave a certain drug to a mice fed with healthy, low-fat diet. The drug could activate the inflammatory response of microglia, causing the mice to eat 33 percent more food and expend 12 percent less energy. This led to a 400 percent increased in weight gain compared to the untreated mice on the same healthy diet.

Tagsbrain, Microglia, Overeating, obesity

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Over 2 Billion People in the World Are Overweight, Obese

Obesity Could Increase the Risk of Cardiovascular Illness Among the Young

People with Slender Faces More Likely to Be Left-Handed, Susceptible to Tuberculosis

Low Fat 'Diet' Products Might Actually Making You Fat, Here's Why

Obesity Now the Leading Cause of Shorter Lifespan, Beats Diabetes and Smoking

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics