naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer Wild Animals exoplanets Seattle

New Antiviral Shows Promise Against Highly Contagious Coronaviruses

By John Raphael
Jul 05, 2017 07:03 PM EDT
Close

A multi-institutional team of researchers has recently developed a new antiviral candidate that is capable of inhibiting a broad range of highly contagious coronaviruses, including Zoonotic coronaviruses that can cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

The new antiviral candidate, described in a paper published in the journal Science Traditional Medicine, was based on a compound known as GS-5734, which belongs to the class nucleoside analogs and is currently in development as a potential treatment for the Ebola virus disease.

"This compound shows broad activity against a variety of human and animal coronaviruses and represents an exciting potential therapeutic for a family of viruses prone to emergence from animal reservoirs," said Mark Denison, M.D., Craig-Weaver Professor of Pediatrics and professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, in a press release.

For the study, the researchers used mouse models for SARS. They administered GS-5734 to the mouse models prophylactic (before infection) and early therapeutic (soon after infection). Interestingly, the compound was able to reduce viral load in the lungs and improve respiratory functions in both prophylactic and therapeutic.

Aside from the animal models, GS-5734 was also capable of inhibiting the replication of SARS-coronavirus and MERS-coronavirus in multiple in vitro systems. This include primary human airway epithelial cells, which are the cells infected by respiratory coronaviruses. The compound was also effective against a circulating human coronavirus, bat coronaviruses, and bat coronaviruses that are considered "prepandemic" because they can infect cultured human cells.

So far, there have been no effective antiviral for any known coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a genetically diverse family of viruses that infect birds and mammals, with most coronavirus strains limited to infecting only certain hosts. About 30 percent of common colds in humans were caused by the coronavirus. Despite being previously limited to some species of animals, the coronavirus responsible for SARS and MERS demonstrated their ability to infect other species. SARS and MERS are both severe diseases with high mortality rates, 10 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

TagsSARS, MERS, Antivirals, coronavirus

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Successfully Cured Diabetes in Mouse Models -- Could Humans Be Next?

Zika Update: This Is How the Zika Virus Causes Microcephaly

AIDS Breakthrough: How CRISPR Gene Editing Successfully Eliminated HIV Infection in Animal Models

Certain Components in Frogs' Skin Mucus Could Kill Flu Virus

ALERT: Fragments of Zika Virus RNA Discovered in Asian Tiger Mosquito in Brazil

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics