naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Birds in Mexico City Have Taken Up Cigarettes to Protect Their Young

By Charlie Gaeta
Jun 30, 2017 09:47 AM EDT
Close

Urbanization has all sorts of side effects. Birds have been shown to adapt their calls, their nesting places and activity rhythms to fit the urban environments. In Mexico City, urbanization is forcing birds to use what they can find to help build their nests and keep parasites away.

One abundant material, the lowly cigarette butt, is showing a surprising benefit.

Cigarette butts are the most common form of litter. It is estimated that two thirds of the 6 trillion cigarettes smoked worldwide end up on the ground and pose a threat to smaller organisms. Scientists in 2012 first conducted a study in which they found that urban birds, mainly house finches, were using cigarette butts to help build their nests.

It is known by scientists and outdoorsmen that nicotine in tobacco can be used as a pesticide. The researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, were not sure whether birds were intentionally using the butts as a pesticide or if it was simply a coincidence since the material was abundant in their urban environment.  

Either way, it's working.

"One possibility is that birds extract the cellulose fibres from discarded butts simply because they resemble feathers," the researchers theorized.

To test this theory, the researchers watched several house finches build their nests. Once the chicks had hatched, the team replaced the used cigarette butts with felt. In describing their process for testing whether the cigarette butts were actually being used to ward off parasites, the researchers went through a simple process. 

"We removed the bedding of nests when chicks had recently hatched, and randomly assigned each nests to one of the following treatments: 1) addition of live ticks, 2) addition of dead ticks and 3) simulation of tick addition. Females in the live ticks' treatment added more butt fibres to their nests than parents in control treatments," the researchers reported.   

What they found was stunning: Birds added cigarette butts to their linings once they saw that they were being infested with a parasite. This showed a deliberate attempt by the birds to use cigarettes as insect repellent. 

The improvised insect repellent came with a cost. In 2014 another study was done to see what affect the presence of cigarette butts does to the chicks of the finch. The results were predictable.

"We found that hatching and fledging success and chick immune response were all positively correlated to the proportion of the nest that was made up of butts. However, the signs of genotoxicity in the blood cells also increased with the proportion of butt cellulose in the nests."   

While the lower parasite counts were beneficial in helping the chicks hatch, and they also had healthier immune systems, however they showed a large percentage of chromosomal abnormalities. These abnormalities did not show until they left the nest and reproduced. The scavenging practice showed that it helped the birds in the short term but that it was detrimental in the long term. 

Throwing your cigarette butts on the ground is not helping the house finch or any other animal life in either the urban or rural environment. 

Tagsmexico city, Urbanization, Urbanization, cigarettes, cigarette butts, trash, pollution, Wild Animals

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

'Light' Cigarettes Could Be More Fatal Than Traditional Ones, New Review Suggests

Trash Island: This Remote Pacific Isle Found With 32 Million Pieces of Plastic Litter

Rage Ensues as Lion's Gate Sanctuary in Colorado Kills All of Its 11 Exotic Animals -- Why Did They Do it?

300 Billion Pieces of Trash: Garbage 'Hotspot' Found in the Arctic Ocean, Plastic Pollution More Grave Than Ever

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics