naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer Wild Animals exoplanets Seattle

Mountain Lions Are Terrified Of One Thing -- The Sound Of A Human Voice

By Tabitha Shiflett
Jun 30, 2017 09:52 AM EDT
Close

Apparently, Rush Limbaugh's voice is scary enough to send a mountain lion running the other way.

According to a new study conducted by the University of California, mountain lions (also known as pumas) flee at the sound of humans. In this case, it was the sound of Rush Limbaugh and Rachel Maddow.

"People allude to this idea all the time -- that mountain lions are more afraid of us than we are of them. But science has never shown that before," said Chris Wilmers, UC Santa Cruz environmental studies professor. "When people go out hiking, some have a fear that mountain lions are going to attack them. But it turns out that mountain lions are quite afraid of people."

Researchers completed 29 experiments in total, featuring 17 different mountain lions. Only to find that the lions fled 83 percent of the time when exposed to Limbaugh and Maddow's voice.

Not only did the lions flee, but they were also hesitant to return to their hard-earned dinner.

"We found that pumas took longer to return to their kills after hearing people, and subsequently reduced their feeding on kills by about half," said researcher Justine Smith.

Smith noted, however, that the lions fear the sound of a human's voice, regardless of who the person is.

"Pumas are nonpartisan in their hatred of American politics," Smith said.

Executive director of the Mountain Lion Foundation, Lynn Cullens says she hopes this research can help alleviate their fear and develop a way to stop them from wandering into suburban/residential areas.

"It's rational to be afraid of an animal that could do damage to you," she said. "But it's important to put that in perspective. If you normally take a hike in the woods with your friend or your spouse in the evening, the risk of being attacked by a mountain lion is so low that the risk is greater to your health if you don't take your walk."

Tagsanimals, mountain lions, pumas

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

80-Year-Old Badass Fights Rabid Bobcat and Wins

There Were Kangaroo-Sized Turkeys in Prehistoric Australia

Spying On Fish Love Calls Could Help Prevent Overfishing

Study: Mothers Possess A ‘Love Hormone’ That Helps Them Protect Their Young

Extinct Wolves Return to Denmark After 200 Years

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics