naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer Wild Animals exoplanets Seattle

Breakthrough! Scientists Confirm Existence of Orbiting Supermassive Black Holes

By Naia Carlos
Jun 29, 2017 08:30 AM EDT
Close

Orbital motion has finally been detected in a pair of supermassive black holes, concluding a study that has been over a decade in the making.

According to a report from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, astronomers used the National Science Foundation's Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) to detect the orbital motion of two supermassive black holes in the elliptical galaxy 0402+379 about 750 million light years away from Earth.

This pair of supermassive black holes boasts impressive size with a combined mass 15 billion times bigger than the sun. Another unique feature is their distance from each other - only about 24 light-years, which is a narrow gap for a system such as this one.

"This is the first pair of black holes to be seen as separate objects that are moving with respect to each other, and thus makes this the first black-hole 'visual binary,'" explained Greg Taylor of the University of New Mexico (UNM).

For the latest research, the scientists used VLBA data from 2009 and 2015 as well as re-analysis of previously collected information. From these observations, they were able to confirm motion, pointing to the two black holes orbiting each other. A single orbit is completed in roughly 30,000 years, according to their initial analysis.

Supermassive black holes - distinguished by its enormous size often billions times bigger than the sun - are known to be located at the cores of most galaxies. Galaxies with two are believed to have merged with another galaxy in the past, and the black holes may eventually follow in merging in the future. In fact, scientists such as UNM graduate student Karishma Bansal believe that this particular pair will fuse together millions of years from now.

"We need to continue observing this galaxy to improve our understanding of the orbit, and of the masses of the black holes," Taylor said. "This pair of black holes offers us our first chance to study how such systems interact."

The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

TagsSupermassive Black Hole, black hole, galaxies, National Radio Astronomy Observatory, Greg Taylor, University of New Mexico

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future

Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics