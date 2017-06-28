naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer Wild Animals exoplanets Seattle

Can an Ambitious Australian Plan Save The Great Barrier Reef?

By Charlie Gaeta
Jun 28, 2017 09:24 AM EDT
Close

The Great Barrier Reef is worth saving.

This is true whether you add it up in cash, as the Deloitte Access Economics Report did, valuing it at $42 billion (including 64,000 Australian jobs), or as an iconic natural wonder stretching 1400 miles that can be seen from space, or as a living reef supporting countless animal and plant species in one of the most unique and complex ecosystems in the world.

However you value it, there is no question that the reef is dying and that global warming is playing the dominant role in its demise. 

Recently the entire Pacific Ocean went through one of the longest bleaching periods in recorded history. Coral bleaching happens when the coral is exposed to warming sea temperatures and starts to be damaged by the sun. When the coral bleaches, it dies and the life that lived in and beneath the living coral dies off as well. In the past two years, experts say that the reef has lost almost half of its coral this way. 

The Australian government released the Reef 2050 Plan to protect and maintain the reef through the year 2050. Since release of the plan, the Australian and Queensland governments have made good progress in implementing the 151 actions in the initial five years with 89 percent completed or underway and on track. 

Among the goals:

End dumping of dredged material from five major industrial ports.

Prohibit future dredging.

Halt and reverse the decline in water quality entering the Reef from agriculture, including pesticide and nitrogen. Provide extra protection to turtles and dugongs through tough new laws against poaching, improved sustainability agreements with Indigenous communities and local land managers and funding to help reduce marine debris.

Over $A2 billion projected investment in the coming decade for research and management activities on the Reef and in the adjoining catchments along the coast.

Establish a new $A40 million Reef Trust towards improving water quality.

An additional $A100 million over five years towards water quality initiatives, scientific research and helping business transition to better environmental practices in primary production and fishing industries. 

Recently, the targets for the plan have been in doubt. During a meeting of the Reef 2050 advisory committee, some of the experts who enacted the plan said they no longer think the goals are realistic

The Great Barrier Reef Independent Expert Panel, another group trying to implement the Reef 2050 Plan, voiced its concern over the feasibility of the goals set forth. The panel stated that "Coral bleaching since early 2016 has changed the Reef fundamentally."

The statement continued: "There is great concern about the future of the Reef, and the communities and businesses that depend on it but hope still remains for maintaining ecological function over the coming decades." 

Bleaching and global warming aren't the only challenges the reef is facing. Since 2004 there have been 5 major oil spills around the reef. Most recently, a Panama based company spilled 15 tons of oil near the reef, for which it may be fined up to $17 million. 

It seems that there are many groups trying to bring the reef back from the brink, but many factors that are making the progress difficult. Oil spills continue to be a problem and there seems to be no end to them anytime soon.

The bleaching phenomenon appears to be ending and that may give the reef some time to recover from the worst bleaching in recorded history. However, with sea temperatures rising, experts think that the next bleaching event may not be too far away and that this could be the new norm for coral reefs across the world. Higher sea temperatures could just be alternating between northern and southern hemispheres and bleaching events following their paths. 

So how dead is the Great Barrier Reef? Not all dead, but certainly not thriving. It needs a lot of good luck, good policy and the reversal of climate change to bring it back from the brink.

Tagsoil spills, toxicity of oil spills, coral reefs, coral bleaching, Great Barrier Reef coral bleaching, australia, Panama, environmentalists, Reef 2050 Plan

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Good News and Bad News for Exhausted Coral Reefs

Ocean Acidification, Global Warming's Evil Twin, is Killing the Oceans

'Man With The Golden Arm' Retires After Saving Over 2M Babies With Blood Donations: Who Is James Harrison?

Hawaii Moves To Ban Certain Types Of Sunscreen: How To Pick The Right One When Visiting

Hawaii Might Ban Over 3,500 Sunscreen Products To Protect Its Coral Reefs

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics