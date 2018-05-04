naturewn.com

Here's Why Flat-Earthers Think We Don't Fall Off The Edge (Hint: It Involves 'Pac-Man')

By Naia Carlos
May 04, 2018 10:17 PM EDT
 Earth
Flat Earth believers attempt to explain continuous travel across opposite ends of the planet with "The Pac-Man Effect."
(Photo : Alexander Gerst | ESA via Getty Images)

For flat-Earthers, living in a Pac-Man world is a much more plausible reality than the concept of gravity or a spherical planet.

Over 200 flat Earth believers gathered to share such theories for Britain's first ever Flat Earth Convention in Birmingham last Saturday, April 29.

The 'Pac-Man' Effect

One of the speakers at the convention, Darren Nesbit, has an explanation for one of the flat Earth belief system's biggest question: why don't people ever fall off the edge of the planet?

According to a report from Yahoo, Nesbit suggests that the Earth works like the screens of the game Pac-Man, so when one goes over the edge, they automatically get transported to the other side of the screen. This Pac-Man effect, he says, is how people can travel from East to West continuously without hitting a wall or going over the edge.

"We know that continuous east-west travel is a reality," Nesbit explains. "One logical possibility for those who are truly free thinkers is that space-time wraps around and we get a Pac-Man effect."

Nesbit began exploring the flat Earth theory in 2014, then became convinced in the span of six months. He credits two significant realizations to his eventual belief that the world is flat.

"One is that, go look or stand outside — the world is clearly not moving!" he says in his profile for the convention. "The other is that no matter where you live on this supposed ball, you seem to live right on top of it. Someone should be living on the side of the ball, with a perfectly vertical landscape, and people should be living underneath it, walking upside down."

One of the more widely accepted beliefs among flat Earthers is the world is surrounded by a massive ice wall to keep the inhabitants from tumbling off.

Earth's Shape And Other Theories

Every attendee in the convention is in agreement that the Earth is not round, but there are different arguments on the planet's shape.

Some suggest it is a flat circle with ice walls around it, while others believe it has a domed roof, according to a report from Telegraph. A number even say that the Earth consists of a series of interlinked rings.

Nesbit has his own guess, as well, saying that the Earth is a diamond-shaped object held up by pillars.

"I'm not saying this is definitely what is going on, but I think it is a plausible model," he says.

Another speaker Dave Marsh, who is a manager with England's National Health Service, claims to have disproven gravity, saying the "only true force in nature is electromagnetism."

Marsh completed his research using a Nikon camera and a mobile phone application to track the moon's movement at night.

Despite the differences in beliefs when it comes to the shape of the Earth, co-organizer Gary John is very satisfied with the turn out for the convention.

"It's just amazing to connect with people and do the experiments and prove to yourself again that the earth is flat," John reveals in the Telegraph article. "We're not saying we have all the answers, but everyone here is united by the knowledge that the earth is not a globe."

