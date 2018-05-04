naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA coral bleaching Stephen Hawking sunscreen multiverse

Hawaii Might Ban Over 3,500 Sunscreen Products To Protect Its Coral Reefs

By Naia Carlos
May 04, 2018 09:54 PM EDT
Close
 Hawaii Coral Reefs
Hawaii pushes for a historic environmental law as state lawmakers pass the first ever bill to ban harmful sunscreen from its shores in an effort to protect the coral reefs. The legislation now awaits the signature of the governor.
(Photo : Donald Miralle | Getty Images)

In a historic move, Hawaii becomes the first ever state to pass a bill to ban sunscreen products containing chemicals harmful to the marine environment.

Lawmakers officially passed the legislation on Tuesday, May 1.

Hawaii Senate Bill 2571 prohibits the sale and distribution of sunscreens with oxybenzone and octinoxate without a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider.

It is now waiting to be signed by Governor David Ige.

The Harmful Effects Of Sunscreen

As the bill states, both oxybenzone and octinoxate affect the marine environment by causing mortality in developing coral reefs, increasing coral bleaching even below 87.8 degrees Fahrenheit, and causing genetic damage to corals and other organisms.

One of the major factors to the push for the legislation's enactment is a study published in 2016 that revealed the adverse consequences of oxybenzone and octinoxate to the sea.

Jörg Wiedenmann, head of the Coral Reef Laboratory at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, acknowledges that chemicals in cosmetic products are not the only factor in the degradation of the marine environment.

However, its absence will help, especially considering Hawaii gets a constant stream of tourists all year round.

"Banning sunscreen will not solve other problems: for example, temperature anomalies, overfishing, coral predators and the big issue of coastal runoffs that pollute and destroy reefs," he tells Nature in 2017. "But if you have places with a high load of tourists going in, it is not unreasonable to stay cautious and say, 'Yes, there may be additive effects.'"

BBC notes that oxybenzone and octinoxate are used in more than 3,500 popular sunscreen products.

Hawaii Takes The Lead

In response to researchers' findings on the harmful effects of the two chemicals on the ocean, Hawaii legislators set about trying to keep them away from their shores. The push began in 2017, but it is finally nearing its completion.

Hawaii is set to be the first state in the United States to enact a law that bans sunscreen.

"Amazingly, this is a first-in-the-world law," state Senator Mike Gabbard, who introduced the bill, says in an email to Honolulu Star Advertiser. "So, Hawaii is definitely on the cutting edge by banning these dangerous chemicals in sunscreens. When you think about it, our island paradise, surrounded by coral reefs, is the perfect place to set the gold standard for the world to follow."

If signed by the governor, the bill will begin being enacted in 2021.

TagsHawaii, coral reefs, coral bleaching, sunscreen

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Can an Ambitious Australian Plan Save The Great Barrier Reef?

Good News and Bad News for Exhausted Coral Reefs

Great Barrier Reef Now Irrevocably Damaged, Experts Say Improvement is No Longer Achievable

Rising Sea Levels, Sea Floor Erosions Could Negatively Affect Coral Reefs, Coastal Communities

Honeymooners Become Latest Victim of Hawaii's Brain-Infesting Disease

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Here's Why Flat-Earthers Think We Don't Fall Off The Edge (Hint: It Involves 'Pac-Man')

Black Teens Who Reached NASA Competition Finals Meet With Racism Online

NASA Is Launching Its Latest Mars Lander To Study 'Marsquakes'

Giant Planet Outside The Solar System Shows Stratospheric Evidence

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moon
Tech

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
Local inflammation in the region of the brain known as mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) could trigger overeating and weight gain.
Biology

Localized Inflammation In The Brain Linked To Overeating, Obesity
Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter
Space

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
Loneliness Causes more Early Deaths than Obesity
Health & Medicine

Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows

Most Popular

  1. 1 Earth Here's Why Flat-Earthers Think We Don't Fall Off The Edge (Hint: It Involves 'Pac-Man')
  2. 2 NASA Black Teens Who Reached NASA Competition Finals Meet With Racism Online
  3. 3 Hawaii Coral Reefs Hawaii Might Ban Over 3,500 Sunscreen Products To Protect Its Coral Reefs
  4. 4 Elderly couple Survey Reveals About 40 Percent Of US Adults Ages 65 To 80 Are Sexually Active
  5. 5 NASA Mars Curiosity Rover NASA Is Launching Its Latest Mars Lander To Study 'Marsquakes'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics