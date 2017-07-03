naturewn.com

NASA Slams New Conspiracy Theory, No Kidnapped Children on Mars

By John Raphael
Jul 03, 2017 10:14 AM EDT
Mars
NASA denies the existence of slave camp for children on Mars.
The race to be the very first nation to put man in Mars is joined by many countries and private organization. However, a conspiracy theory claims that there are already humans in the Red Planet and it is not scientists or astronauts as one expects.

During his guest appearance on Alex Jones' InfoWars, the so-called "CIA Insider" Robert David Steele claimed that there are some sort of slave camps in Mars that serve as home to kidnapped children.

"We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride, so that once they get to Mars, they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony," said Steele during the show.

Aside from being slaves in other planet or sodomized by older people, Steele also noted that children are being murdered for their blood, bone marrow and organs.

Despite the claim being too far-fetched for many, NASA decided to deny it once and for all.

"There are no humans on Mars. There are active rovers on Mars. There was a rumor going around last week that there weren't. There are," said Guy Webster, a spokesperson for Mars exploration at NASA, in a report from The Daily Beast. "But there are no humans."

During the show, InfoWars host decided to pitch in some of his conspiracy theory regarding NASA. "Look, I know that 90 percent of the NASA missions are secret and I've been told by high level NASA engineers that you have no idea," said Jones. "There is so much stuff going on."

This is not the first time that topics regarding child slavery or trafficking comes out of the show. During the 2016 campaign, Jones decided to hype up a Reddit conspiracy theory linking Hillary Clinton to an alleged child-sex ring operating in the basement of a pizzeria in the suburban D.C.

