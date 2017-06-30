naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA global warming climate change australia animals

Birds in Mexico City Have Taken Up Cigarettes to Protect Their Young

By Charlie Gaeta
Jun 30, 2017 09:47 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Smoking bird

(Photo : Tony Willis CC 3.0)

Urbanization has all sorts of side effects. Birds have been shown to adapt their calls, their nesting places and activity rhythms to fit the urban environments. In Mexico City, urbanization is forcing birds to use what they can find to help build their nests and keep parasites away.

One abundant material, the lowly cigarette butt, is showing a surprising benefit.

Cigarette butts are the most common form of litter. It is estimated that two thirds of the 6 trillion cigarettes smoked worldwide end up on the ground and pose a threat to smaller organisms. Scientists in 2012 first conducted a study in which they found that urban birds, mainly house finches, were using cigarette butts to help build their nests.

It is known by scientists and outdoorsmen that nicotine in tobacco can be used as a pesticide. The researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, were not sure whether birds were intentionally using the butts as a pesticide or if it was simply a coincidence since the material was abundant in their urban environment.  

Either way, it's working.

"One possibility is that birds extract the cellulose fibres from discarded butts simply because they resemble feathers," the researchers theorized.

To test this theory, the researchers watched several house finches build their nests. Once the chicks had hatched, the team replaced the used cigarette butts with felt. In describing their process for testing whether the cigarette butts were actually being used to ward off parasites, the researchers went through a simple process. 

"We removed the bedding of nests when chicks had recently hatched, and randomly assigned each nests to one of the following treatments: 1) addition of live ticks, 2) addition of dead ticks and 3) simulation of tick addition. Females in the live ticks' treatment added more butt fibres to their nests than parents in control treatments," the researchers reported.   

What they found was stunning: Birds added cigarette butts to their linings once they saw that they were being infested with a parasite. This showed a deliberate attempt by the birds to use cigarettes as insect repellent. 

The improvised insect repellent came with a cost. In 2014 another study was done to see what affect the presence of cigarette butts does to the chicks of the finch. The results were predictable.

"We found that hatching and fledging success and chick immune response were all positively correlated to the proportion of the nest that was made up of butts. However, the signs of genotoxicity in the blood cells also increased with the proportion of butt cellulose in the nests."   

While the lower parasite counts were beneficial in helping the chicks hatch, and they also had healthier immune systems, however they showed a large percentage of chromosomal abnormalities. These abnormalities did not show until they left the nest and reproduced. The scavenging practice showed that it helped the birds in the short term but that it was detrimental in the long term. 

Throwing your cigarette butts on the ground is not helping the house finch or any other animal life in either the urban or rural environment. 

Tagsmexico city, Urbanization, Urbanization, cigarettes, cigarette butts, trash, pollution, Wild Animals

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

'Light' Cigarettes Could Be More Fatal Than Traditional Ones, New Review Suggests

Trash Island: This Remote Pacific Isle Found With 32 Million Pieces of Plastic Litter

Rage Ensues as Lion's Gate Sanctuary in Colorado Kills All of Its 11 Exotic Animals -- Why Did They Do it?

300 Billion Pieces of Trash: Garbage 'Hotspot' Found in the Arctic Ocean, Plastic Pollution More Grave Than Ever

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Fake Aurora? NASA's Rocket Launch Causes Colorful Clouds in the Sky [Video]

Breakthrough! Scientists Confirm Existence of Orbiting Supermassive Black Holes

Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future

Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Great Barrier Reef
Environment

UNESCO: World Heritage Coral Reefs Will Die of Heat Stress Unless Global Warming is Curbed
Great White Shark
Animals

Movie "47 Meters Down" Gets Sharks All Wrong
Nanjing Green Towers
Tech

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
Animal Sanctuary Rescues And Shelters Abused And Abandoned Wildlife
Animals

80-Year-Old Badass Fights Rabid Bobcat and Wins

Most Popular

  1. 1 NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Sends back Pictures Of Vesta Asteroid Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future
  2. 2 The largest waterfall on earth is under the ocean near Greenland. The World’s Largest Waterfall is Under the Sea, and a Barometer for the Planet's Health
  3. 3 New York City Skyline Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved
  4. 4 Pyrosome Millions of Rare 'Sea Pickles' Invade the Pacific
  5. 5 The heat tolerance of bees can be an indicator of ecological health. Bees Are Good Indicators That It's Getting Way Too Hot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics