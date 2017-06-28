naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA coral bleaching global warming endangered species Alzheimer's disease

Everything from Whales to Plankton Killed by Underwater Oil Survey Air Guns

By Dan Franck
Jun 28, 2017 07:50 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Marine Life from Whales to Plankton will be Killed by Air Guns
Air guns used for oil and gas exploration may cause massive marine die offs.
(Photo : GettyImages)

When the air blast goes off, it sends a deafening 250 decibels of low frequency sound through the ocean. Most people feel pain at 140 decibels. A jet engine is intolerable at 150 decibels.

The air explodes downward at 2,000 psi. The pressure in a car tire is about 32 psi.

How would you expect a whale or dolphin to respond to one such blast every 10 seconds, day after day?

Now imagine how the minor creatures of the sea, krill, microscopic plankton, and pelagic drifters handle this enormous, repeat rush of energy through the environment.

Oil and gas companies use the massive air guns to survey the ocean floor for oil. The air gun is towed behind a powerful boat that soon may cruise up and down the eastern coastline of the US. The gun shoots a blast of compressed air so powerful it can penetrate deep into the ocean floor. The returning echo from the blast is received and processed to give geologists some idea of the likelihood of geological structures indicating valuable deposits. It works well for this purpose and might locate valuable new oil fields.

Conversely, the US government has calculated that this activity could harm up to 138,500 whales, turtles, and dolphins, destroying their hearing or killing them outright.

NOAA and its National Marine Fisheries Service will hold a public hearing on July 6 with five companies that need permits to conduct air-blast surveys. The Marine Mammal Protection Act allows incidental harassment of whales, dolphins, and manatees, and the interpretation of this is part of the ongoing debate between finding new oil reserves and protecting fragile marine environments.

The debate deepened this week when a report from Australia's Curtin University conducted in the sea of Storm Bay, Tasmania revealed that not only are whales hurt by the blasts, but so are jellyfish, fish larvae, and the tiniest of zooplankton.  

Robert McCauley and his team found that a low frequency air gun blast like that used by oil seekers decreased zooplankton incidence by 64% and caused huge organism die-offs up to three quarters of a mile away .

The blast blew a hole right through the entire survey area. What was a rich zooplankton area just vanished. Every krill larva died.

The current political debate on the need for oil and gas exploration in underwater sites should be separated from the overwhelming evidence that air guns, however effective in mapping the sea floor, cause massive damage to marine life, from the largest whales to the smallest plankton.

There must be a better way to find oil.

 

Tagsair guns, Oil Exploration, marine life

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law

Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You

WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras

Greenpeace Releases Stunning Image of Unique Coral Reef System at the Mouth of the Amazon

WATCH: Rare Ruby Seadragon Spotted in the Wild for the First Time Ever

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future

Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space

Elon Musk: City with One Million Residents Can Live on Mars

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Raccoon
Animals

The Terrifying Science of Rabies
Marine Life from Whales to Plankton will be Killed by Air Guns
Environment

Everything from Whales to Plankton Killed by Underwater Oil Survey Air Guns
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Sends back Pictures Of Vesta Asteroid Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future
  2. 2 The largest waterfall on earth is under the ocean near Greenland. The World’s Largest Waterfall is Under the Sea, and a Barometer for the Planet's Health
  3. 3 New York City Skyline Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved
  4. 4 Pyrosome Millions of Rare 'Sea Pickles' Invade the Pacific
  5. 5 The heat tolerance of bees can be an indicator of ecological health. Bees Are Good Indicators That It's Getting Way Too Hot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics