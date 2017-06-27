naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Alzheimer's disease australia endangered species Hunting

Bees Are Good Indicators That It's Getting Way Too Hot

By Dan Franck
Jun 27, 2017 05:14 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
The heat tolerance of bees can be an indicator of ecological health.
Some bees can withstand higher temperatures than others. This fact could be the basis for warning signs of ecological health.
(Photo : GettyImages)

In 1988 the temperature in Wake County, NC hit a record high of 105ºF. Combined with a sultry humidity, the countryside was most uncomfortable.

It wasn't easy on bees either.

In a city like Raleigh, which is a heat island, that summer day was even hotter than in the surrounding forests. Add a few degrees when the radiant heat bounces off the tall walls and concrete sidewalks and the day became unbearable.

The heat islands of North Carolina's Wake County can be hard on people in the summer but they can also be hard on other organisms too. With global temperatures on the rise, could certain animals be warning signs of ecological danger?

It turns out that certain species of bees may be indicators for dangerous temperatures.

A team of researchers from North Carolina State University has just published a novel study in Biology Letter of how well some common bees endure heat. Cleverly, they combined laboratory studies and field studies to figure out the thermal limits for bees--how hot is too hot.

April Hamblin and her team first subjected bees to heat in a laboratory setting. They collected and tested fifteen species of bees common to central North Carolina. They put bees in containers and subjected them to heat until they were non-functional. This temperature was the critical thermal maxima, or CTmax.  

Individuals of the fifteen species had a CTmax between 112.3 F to 124.3 F. One would expect native species to have thermal tolerances higher than record highs in an area -- and all fifteen species survived beyond the 1988 record.

Some bees do worse than others in the heat. Bumblebees and the giant sweat bee Agapostemon virescens had the least ability to withstand thermal stress. In an era of rising temperature, death occurring near 113 degrees F could easily happen, especially in a heat island, with a shock to any local ecosystem.

Other bees showed significant ability to withstand more dramatic heat. Xylocopa virginica and Ceratina strenua are carpenter bees that survive at 120 F. But even a hot day, in certain areas of heat-islands, it is not inconceivable that even these bees could face danger.

Once the laboratory data for the bees was recorded, the team surveyed eighteen study sites in the heat island of Raleigh. Eleven samples and observations were taken at each site over two years and showed that the laboratory findings were strongly predictive of in vivo behaviors.

In completing the study, the group has established a workable model to test ecological alarm during this period of climate warming. The powerful correlation between laboratory studies and field observations should allow other researchers to look at other species of bees both in open and urban settings.

 

Tagsbees, global warming, consequences of global warming

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Good News and Bad News for Exhausted Coral Reefs

Thousands of Bees Took Over a Car and Won't Leave

NASA: Climate Change Will Cause More Rainfall in Tropical Regions

Ocean Acidification, Global Warming's Evil Twin, is Killing the Oceans

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space

Elon Musk: City with One Million Residents Can Live on Mars

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Snaps Photo of Mars Rover Ascending Mount Sharp
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Raccoon
Animals

The Terrifying Science of Rabies
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics