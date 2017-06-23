naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change Spacex australia

Rising Temperatures Could Drive Sea Turtles to Extinction

By John Raphael
Jun 23, 2017 10:10 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Sea Turtles
Global warming could negatively influence sea turtle populations.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A new study from the College of Science at Swansea University revealed that global warming brought about by climate change could negatively influence the population of sea turtles in some parts of the world, potentially pushing them at the edge of extinction.

The study, published in the journal Global Change Biology, showed that the rising temperatures could result to higher number of female turtles and potentially increase the risk of nest failure.

"In recent years, in places like Florida--another important sea turtle nesting site--more and more turtle nests are reported to have lower survival rates than in the past.," said lead author Dr Jacques-Olivier Laloë, from Swansea University, in a press release. "This shows that we should really keep a close eye on incubation temperatures and the in-nest survival rates of sea turtles if we want to successfully protect them."

The sex of a sea turtle can be determined by the temperature during its incubation period, a process known as Temperature-Dependent Sex Determination (TSD). At 29 degrees Celsius, the likelihood of becoming male or female is equal. However, temperatures exceeding 29 degrees Celsius increase the chance of female offspring while lower than 29 degrees Celsius make it more likely to male.

Rising temperatures could result to more female sea turtles. It has been known that male sea turtles can mate with more than one female. Higher number of females means more eggs being laid in beaches. However, too many females and too little males could eventually threaten population viability.

For the study, the researchers recorded the sand temperature at a nesting site in Cape Verde over six years, as well as the survival rates of over 3,000 nests in the area. The researchers then develop a model that determines how turtle populations are likely to change throughout the century.

The researchers found that the increasing temperatures could be beneficial for the sea turtles as it will promote more females. In the long run, however, warmer temperatures could result to development failure in eggs. They noted that the optimal incubation temperature for the eggs is between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius. If the incubation temperature is low, the embryo does not develop. If it gets too high, the development of the embryo also fails.

TagsSea turtles, Incubation Period, Nesting Sites

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Sad News: 800 Sea Turtle Nests Destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

BEWARE: Chemical in Water Bottles Could Induce Behavioral Changes in Painted Turtles

Green Sea Turtles Went From ‘Endangered’ to ‘Threatened' Status, Proving Effectiveness of the Endangered Species Act

Amazing Discovery: More Than 120 New Animal Species Found in Philippines' Mindanao Island

Global Warming Impact: Climate Change Elicited Different Response Across Ice Age Vertebrate Species

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space

Elon Musk: City with One Million Residents Can Live on Mars

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Snaps Photo of Mars Rover Ascending Mount Sharp

NASA Identifies 10 New Planets Like Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics