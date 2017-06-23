naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars Spacex australia climate change

In Last-Ditch Attempt to Find Water, Chameleon is Mummified by the Sun

By Charlie Gaeta
Jun 23, 2017 03:43 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Kruger National Park

(Photo : Getty Images)

After losing its race with thirst on the very handle of a water pump, an Indian chameleon has been mummified in the hot Indian sun.

The startling image was snapped by National Geographic filmmaker Romini Jakki and uploaded to Twitter

The eyes were holes where the ants entered and cleaned out the insides, leaving a perfect mummified carcass. Nature seems to be giving us the "canary in the coal mine" sign that the extreme heat affecting tropical climates will be more of a factor in survival there in the coming years.

The chameleon was gripping on to a water faucet that had been turned off. It never turned on for this unfortunate reptile who died waiting for a drink of water.

"All animals can handle temperatures up to a certain limit," says Jeanine Refsnider, a herpetologist at The University of Toledo "and if the temperatures get beyond that, your proteins actually start to unfold. At the cellular level, your cells start to fall apart, and once that happens you can't really reverse it."

Heat waves are on the rise and can be expected to get longer and hotter over the next century. Scientists blame climate change. Reptiles may be especially hard hot by extreme warming trends. Because reptiles are ectotherms, they cannot regulate their own body temperature. If they get hot, they can't sweat like a human or pant like a dog. Their temperature is based on what is around them.

"A lot of these reptiles who live in the desert or tropics, they're in areas that are already almost as hot as they can survive, so even a small increase in temperature beyond that could push them into pretty severe heat stress," says Refsnider.

The heat brings other problems for the reptiles as well. Reptiles lay eggs and temperature is a large factor in the sex of the babies inside those eggs. The temperature at which eggs are incubated determines the sex. If it becomes too warm, all the eggs will end up being male.

An example of this is already being seen in Australia where a tuatara population has been affected by extreme heat so much that most of the offspring are now male.

According to Refsnider, some animals, like the painted turtle, have shown signs of being able to adapt to this change in temperature and have been laying eggs in cooler shadier places during hotter months.

Tagschameleon, climate change, global warming mummified, death

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Canadian Climate Change Study Got Cancelled Due to Climate Change

NASA: Climate Change Will Cause More Rainfall in Tropical Regions

Humans Are Changing the Underwater Soundscapes of the World's Oceans

Ocean Acidification, Global Warming's Evil Twin, is Killing the Oceans

Elon Musk Quits White House Consultancy Post After Trump Withdrew From Paris Agreement

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space

Elon Musk: City with One Million Residents Can Live on Mars

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Snaps Photo of Mars Rover Ascending Mount Sharp

NASA Identifies 10 New Planets Like Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics