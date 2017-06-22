naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming endangered species australia

Hubble Telescope Discovers a "Dead" Galaxy

By Catherine Rice
Jun 22, 2017 06:49 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Galaxy

(Photo : NASA)

While taking photographs of a galaxy, the Hubble Space Telescope made a surprising discovery: a disk-shaped galaxy that stopped making stars only a few billion years after the big bang.

What this means is that some of these early "dead" disk galaxies that are no longer forming stars have evolved to become the elliptical galaxies they are today.

"This insight may force us to rethink the whole cosmological context of how galaxies burn out early on and evolve in local elliptical-shaped galaxies," said study leader Sune Toft of the Niels Bohr Institute in Denmark.

Previous studies assumed that distant dead galaxies were similar in structure to local elliptical galaxies they will evolve into, but space telescopes are not powerful enough to confirm this. Now scientists have used the Hubble Space Telescope combined with a phenomenon called "gravitational lensing" in which a foreground cluster of galaxies creates a zoom effect or "natural lens," allowing astronomers to see into the center of galaxies where stars are born.

Scientists are still unsure why this dead galaxy stopped forming stars. Some possible reasons include a supermassive black hole, which would inhibit star formation by heating the gas and expelling it from the galaxy, or the result of cold gas streaming onto the galaxy being compressed and heated up, preventing it from turning into star-forming clouds.

So how do these young, compact disk-shaped galaxies evolve into elliptical galaxies? Toft theorizes that it happens because the galaxies merge together. "If these galaxies grow through merging with minor companions, and these minor companions come in large numbers and from all sorts of different angles onto the galaxy, this would eventually randomize the orbits of stars in the galaxy," he said.

Tagsgalaxy, Stars, Hubble Space Telescope, milky way, milky way galaxy

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Hubble Telescope Could Now Determine the Mass of White Dwarf

Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'

Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Flickers Again

Water Discovered in Atmosphere of ‘Warm Neptune’ Exoplanet

NASA Reveals Stunning Image of a Crab Nebula, Remnants of Supernova in the Milky Way Galaxy

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

NASA Identifies 10 New Planets Like Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics