naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars global warming endangered species

Time is Running Out for the Beloved Emperor Penguin

By Dan Franck
Jun 21, 2017 04:29 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Time is Running Out for Anarctic Penguins
Computer models show penguins have diminishing options to cope with melting sea ice.
(Photo : GettyImages.com)

If sea ice in the Antarctic continues to melt at its present rate, the spectacular Emperor penguin will face extinction near the year 2100. Placing the species on the US Endangered Species List may be our only chance to save these magnificent birds.

A new study that combines deep knowledge of penguin biology with sophisticated computer modeling shows the penguin's options over the next 80 years are dwindling. Despite the species' ability to choose from many migration options, they simply may not be able to solve the problem of survival.

Emperor penguins are the largest of all penguins, with adults often exceeding 3.5 feet in height. Their stately, waddling gait, the intense care for their young, and their ability to thrive in the harsh icy Antarctic are the subject of legend. With black backs and white fronts tinged with orange, they have all the tuxedo-clad splendor any regent would desire.

A primary ecological factor in the survival of these beautiful birds is their relationship to sea ice. They thrive in precisely balanced situations, where the sea ice is enough for a colony to live and breed but not so much sea ice that they must walk long distances to get to open-water feeding grounds.

Many studies of the 54 colonies at Pointe Géologie reveal that the penguins have a remarkable ability to migrate to optimum habitats. These are not inflexible movements. The penguins seem to consider changing ecological factors as they make collective decisions to move from place to place.

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institutions' (WHOI) penguin specialist Stéphanie Jenouvrier teamed up with French mathematician Jimmy Garnier from the University of Savoy Mont Blanc. With Jenouvrier's knowledge of biology and Garnier's computer modeling skills, they asked this question: Of all possible migration options, what are the penguins best chances for survival?

The team modeled changes in ecological conditions and possible colony responses, including dispersal stages, distance traveled, what habitats were available, and rates of density-dependent dispersion.

The results show that optimal choices resulted in stable population rates through 2036, followed by an ecological rescueperiod. But after 2046 the penguin's options begin to decline. The model suggests that no matter what strategy the penguins employ, no matter how they disperse or where they go their numbers will be reduced to 40-99% of present levels by 2100. After that, extinction is a possibility.

A solution? Jenouvrier and her colleagues suggest that the US government place the Emperor penguin on the Endangered Species List and use all the ESA's legal powers to protect the colonies. The team argues that every possible computer model shows that with the current warming trends there is no scenario by which these penguins can save themselves. Human protection is needed.

For these birds, the options are running out.

 

TagsEmperor Penguins, extinction, endangered species

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Nobody is Shocked That a DC Swamp is Home to a Spineless Creature

Ocean Acidification, Global Warming's Evil Twin, is Killing the Oceans

The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age

Wildlife Trafficking: Man Arrested After Smuggling 93 Exotic Birds in His Luggage, Only 8 Birds Survived

NOAA Probes Unusually High Number of Dead Humpback Whales Along Atlantic Coast

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

NASA Identifies 10 New Planets Like Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics