$1.2 Million Worth of Pangolin Scales Seized in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities seized $1.2 million worth of Pangolin scales in Kuala Lumpur. It was the second seized shipment in the recent weeks. (Photo : Taylor Weidman/Getty Images)

Pangolins are considered critically endangered. However, its scales are very popular in the black market. Recently, a shipment with $1.2 million worth of pangolin scales was seized in Malaysia.

Reports say that this is the second seized shipment in the country last week. Customs officials were the ones who discovered 16 boxed of smuggled pangolin scales. The boxes were seized at the Kuala Lumpur Airport with a total weight of 400 kilograms (880 pounds).

Last June 16, customs officers also seized about 300 kilograms of pangolin scales also known as "scaly anteaters." Based on the investigations, the shipments originated from Ghana and were sent via Turkish Airlines.

Pangolins are known for having thick armor. They are indigenous to Southeast Asia and in Africa. Every part them are sellable. Their meat is a Chinese delicacy and their scales are also used in the production of drugs called crystal methamphetamine.

Their special scales are made up of keratin which resembles the composition of human nails. Their scales are very sturdy and used protection against other predators. The scales are also dried and used in some traditional oriental medicines. In 2015, pangolin scales can cost up to $3,000 per kilogram. In 2015, they were also called the "most hunted" animals because of their meat and scales.

According to reports, there are almost one million pangolins killed in Asia and Africa in the last decade. Now more than ever, conservationists lobby for the protection of the remaining low number of pangolins. Wildlife Trade Monitoring Network also hailed the authorities in Malaysia for their efforts.

"But there is also a need for intelligence-led cross-border investigations to nab the big players who are driving the trade," Elizabeth John, senior communications officer of the Wildlife Trade Monitoring Network (Traffic).

For the month of May, Malaysia seized a total of 712 kilograms of pangolin scales. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, live pangolins and scales were also seized. The amount of the shipment is estimated to be worth $190,000.

Malaysia last month made its largest haul of such scales, 712 kilograms estimated to be worth more than $2 million.



