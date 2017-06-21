naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars global warming endangered species

$1.2 Million Worth of Pangolin Scales Seized in Malaysia

By Jess F.
Jun 21, 2017 10:28 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Illegal Trading At Myanmar's Lawless Region, Mong La
Malaysian authorities seized $1.2 million worth of Pangolin scales in Kuala Lumpur. It was the second seized shipment in the recent weeks.
(Photo : Taylor Weidman/Getty Images)

Pangolins are considered critically endangered. However, its scales are very popular in the black market. Recently, a shipment with $1.2 million worth of pangolin scales was seized in Malaysia.

Reports say that this is the second seized shipment in the country last week. Customs officials were the ones who discovered 16 boxed of smuggled pangolin scales. The boxes were seized at the Kuala Lumpur Airport with a total weight of 400 kilograms (880 pounds).

Last June 16, customs officers also seized about 300 kilograms of pangolin scales also known as "scaly anteaters." Based on the investigations, the shipments originated from Ghana and were sent via Turkish Airlines.

Pangolins are known for having thick armor. They are indigenous to Southeast Asia and in Africa. Every part them are sellable. Their meat is a Chinese delicacy and their scales are also used in the production of drugs called crystal methamphetamine.

Their special scales are made up of keratin which resembles the composition of human nails. Their scales are very sturdy and used protection against other predators. The scales are also dried and used in some traditional oriental medicines. In 2015, pangolin scales can cost up to $3,000 per kilogram. In 2015, they were also called the "most hunted" animals because of their meat and scales.

According to reports, there are almost one million pangolins killed in Asia and Africa in the last decade. Now more than ever, conservationists lobby for the protection of the remaining low number of pangolins. Wildlife Trade Monitoring Network also hailed the authorities in Malaysia for their efforts.

"But there is also a need for intelligence-led cross-border investigations to nab the big players who are driving the trade," Elizabeth John, senior communications officer of the Wildlife Trade Monitoring Network (Traffic).

For the month of May, Malaysia seized a total of 712 kilograms of pangolin scales. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, live pangolins and scales were also seized. The amount of the shipment is estimated to be worth $190,000.

Malaysia last month made its largest haul of such scales, 712 kilograms estimated to be worth more than $2 million.


Tagspangolin, Pangolin scales, Pangolin scales seized, Pangolin meat, Pangolin scales for sale, critically endangered, critically endangered species, critically endangered pangolins

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl, Pulls Her Into Steveston Waters

Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why

Terrified Elephants! Farmers Use This Tiny Animal to Prevent Crop Raid

Tinder Helps Save Sudan, the World's Last Male Northern White Rhino

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

NASA Identifies 10 New Planets Like Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics