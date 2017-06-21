naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars global warming endangered species

What, Me Worry? 400 Earthquakes in One Week at Yellowstone Supervolcano

By Charlie Gaeta
Jun 21, 2017 10:34 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Volcanic eruption

(Photo : Getty Images)

How was your week last week? Hot enough for you? Did you get caught in the rain? Whatever your weather scenario was, it can't top the week had by the supervolcano beneath Yellowstone National Park. After a long period of relative calm, the area around the volcano registered more than 400 earthquakes in a single week.

Most of the quakes were less than 1 on the Richter scale, too small to be felt. But the most powerful was a magnitude 4.5 quake on June 15th centered eight miles NNE of the town of West Yellowstone.

By Monday June 19, 464 earthquakes had been recorded inside the park. "This is the highest number of earthquakes at Yellowstone within a single week in the past five years, but fewer than weekly counts during similar earthquakes swarms in 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2010," said one seismologist. 

I for one had no idea they came in swarms. It's safe to say you'd rather face a swarm of just about anything else.

Seismic activity at a volcano can signal that an eruption is about to take place. However, geologists are never sure exactly when a volcano will erupt. While the chances are low -- about 1 in 730,000 -- geologists have predicted what would happen in the event of an eruption at Yellowstone. For one thing, it wouldn't stay at Yellowstone -- the entire country would be covered in a blanket of ash about a meter deep. This is one volcano we do not want to make angry.  

The Yellowstone caldera has not erupted for 70,000 years. So maybe it is due.

Experts say that an eruption would not likely be the intense scenario that was modeled in the study.

"Besides intense earthquake swarms (with many earthquakes above M4 or M5), we expect rapid and notable uplift around the caldera (possibly tens of inches per year). Finally, rising magma will cause explosions from the boiling-temperature geothermal reservoirs. Even with explosions, earthquakes and notable ground uplift, the most likely volcanic eruptions would be the type that would have minimal effect outside the park itself." 

 

TagsYellowstone national park, Supervolcano, predicting volcanoes, earthquakes

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Italy's Supervolcano 'Campi Flegrei' Is Rumbling to Life After Decades -- Will an Eruption Occur?

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss

China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park

China to Build a Massive National Park Bigger Than Yellowstone to House Endangered Big Cats

ALERT: San Diego to Los Angeles Fault System Could Produce 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

NASA Identifies 10 New Planets Like Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics