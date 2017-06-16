naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars Journey to Mars Elon Musk

Dutch Fishermen Catch Two-Headed Porpoise Near The Netherlands

By John Raphael
Jun 16, 2017 02:12 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Porpoise
Fishermen caught first ever conjoined porpoise twins.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

Dutch fishermen towing their trawl nets in the North Sea, near the Netherlands, have come across an extremely rare catch-a two-headed marine mammal.

Their sighting, described in a paper published in the Journal of Natural History Museum Rotterdam, is the first ever confirmed case of parapagus dicephalus in porpoise. Parapagus dicephalus, or partial twinning, occurs when an animal has a single body and two fully grown heads. So far, the porpoise is the 10th confirmed case of partial twinning in cetaceans, which include whales and dolphins.

"The anatomy of cetaceans is strikingly different from terrestrial mammals with adaptations for living in the sea as a mammal. Much is unknown," said author Erwin Kompanje, from the Erasmus MC University Medical Center in Rotterdam, in a report from New Scientist. "Adding any extra case to the known nine specimens brings more knowledge on this aspect."

The fishermen who stumbled across the anomalous creature took a few snaps of the porpoise before returning it back to the ocean. They thought holding on to such specimen is illegal. Nevertheless, the photographs taken by the fishermen were enough to confirm amazing discovery.

 The researchers noted that the two-headed porpoise was a male and most likely to be dead when found by the fishermen. There are clear indications that the porpoise is a newborn that died shortly after birth. Some of the indications include the presences of hair and umbilical opening at the top of its head. Additionally, its dorsal fins were not yet erect and the tale had not yet stiffened.

Partial twinning or symmetrical conjoined twin can occur when two separate embryos fuse together or a zygote can only partially split during the early development process. Twins are very rare in porpoise. On average, a porpoise could produce only one offspring every one to two years.

Listed as "Least Concern" under the IUCN Red List, porpoise population around the world reaches nearly 700,000 with over half of them residing in the North Sea.

TagsPorposie, Partial Twinning

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Hundreds of Leopard Sharks Washed Ashore San Francisco Bay

Disappearing Humpback Whale Carcass at Arch Cape Found in Short Sand Beach

2 Blue Whales Spotted Together Off New England Coast

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

Amputee Worm Grows Two Heads in Space, Aids in Regenerative Health Science

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

'Wow! Signal' Debunked: Mysterious Signal Was Likely a Radio Emission From a Comet and Not From Aliens

NASA Will Illuminate the East Coast With Colorful Artificial Clouds to Study Earth's Aurora, Ionosphere
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
fish love
Animals

Spying On Fish Love Calls Could Help Prevent Overfishing
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Backstage Pass to Iapetus Cassini Captures Saturn's Moon Iapetus, Completes 8th Dive Through Rings
  2. 2 Inside NASA's new Mars rover concept vehicle NASA Unveils 'Batmobile-Inspired' New Mars Rover Concept
  3. 3 2016 rift in Larsen C. Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf is About to Launch a Delaware-Sized Iceberg
  4. 4 Beluga whales Humans Are Changing the Underwater Soundscapes of the World's Oceans
  5. 5 Cigarette Smoking Scientists Map Out DNA Damage Caused by Cigarette Smoking
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics